Dr Malinga and SK Khoza are two South African celebs who made 2022 a little too difficult for Mzansi people

The celebrities were trending for months after their money problems and embarrassing moments were widely publicised on social media

Briefly News examines the viral moments of the two celebrities and three others that left a bad taste in the mouths of netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Dr Malinga and SK Khoza have changed but their problems in 2022 had Mzansi worried. Image: @soniabooth and @drmalinga

Source: Twitter

Mzansi celebrities had a busy year in 2022. Celebrities dominated social media trends for everything they did, including negative publicity.

Many well-known faces faced Sars debts, while others chose to embarrass themselves as videos of them doing inappropriate things trended for months.

Briefly News looks at the top five five celeb scandals that Mzansi couldn't stop discussing.

1. Sonia and Matthew Booth's cheating and cheesecake saga

The Booths shocked Mzansi when news of their marital infidelity became public.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sonia, the soccer legend's wife, exposed her husband's cheating ways and had proof linking the soccer legend to a woman named Bongani Mthombeni-Möller.

Sonia stated that she had hired a private investigator, which is how she was able to gather so much information about the cheating.

Among the allegations was the Tupperware that contained cheesecake for Bongani. Matthew baked the cake after staying up all night to impress his alleged mistress.

2. SK Khoza shocked Mzansi when his explicit video went viral

In 2022, the talented actor had a lot of questionable moments. He went viral for the most bizarre reasons, including a raunchy video with an unidentified woman.

However, SK was unconcerned by the viral clip, which would have embarrassed many people if their faces were shown in it.

According to TshisaLIVE, SK responded after being contacted by saying:

“It’s from my only fans page so I’m chilled."

3. DJ Lulo Cafe was defeated after his naked photo was leaked

Nothing could have prepared Mzansi for Lulo's naked photo that went viral on the internet.

According to TshisaLIVE, the photo was leaked by a blogger. After the picture went viral, Lulo abruptly stopped using social media.

However, the DJ's fans were relieved to learn that he was doing well after apologising and opening up about the aftermath of the incident on Twitter.

“I’m OK. I was just apologising to those I’ve let down ... I just need some time and I will be OK,” he tweeted.

4. Dr Malinga's R5M McLaren after begging for donations

When people saw Dr Malinga in a luxurious car after crying and begging for money on social media, peeps criticised the singer.

The star was indebted to Sars to the point of losing his assets. Mzansi came through for him and gave him money.

A video of the Via Orlando hitmaker chilling in the red car had many online users second-guessing their choices.

Malinga did, however, clarify that the car was not his and that the donations he received were not misused.

“It's not my car, it's just a video. I never wrote that the car is mine. It's my friend's car. For now, I cannot afford such a car. Even if I had the money I wouldn't buy that car now. That car is too small for me, I love big cars. Buying a McLaren for me is the last resort,” he said.

5. Sithelo Shozi took baby daddy Andile Mpisane to court over GBV

After revealing that she was in an abusive relationship with her ex and baby daddy Andile Mpisane, socialite and DJ Sithelo Shozi had Mzansi defending her.

The stunner shared screenshots of the bruises she endured as well as some recordings of Andile's alleged threats.

Andile's mother, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, refuted the allegations, saying she had never witnessed such distasteful behavior in her home.

However, Sithelo still took Andile to court, and the case is still ongoing.

SK Khoza's concerning videos circulate on social media

In similar news, Briefly News SK Khoza trended after more disturbing videos of him wilding out surfaced on social media. All three videos were seemingly filmed in one day as he was wearing the same outfit in all of them.

In the clips, the former The Queen star could be seen doing a weird dance at a groove and he can be seen involved in a heated altercation with another unidentified man at a petrol service station.

A social media user took to Facebook and posted the clip of the award-winning actor bopping his head at a club. He was dancing alone and was not wearing his shoes on the clip too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News