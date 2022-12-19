AKA and Nadia Nakai are one of Mzansi celebrities' "it" couples, and they always make headlines

The reasons for appearing in the news always vary but are mostly centres around them getting dragged online for the decisions they make, particularly their matching tattoos

Briefly News looks back at the times the famous couple trended on social media for all the wrong reasons

Mzansi's eagle eyes are always on AKA and Nadia Nakai's relationship. People flock to their social media pages to stay up to date on their union.

AKA and Nadia Nakai are relationship goals for many people but they also have those who wish for bad things to happen to their relationship. Image: @akaworldwide/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Even though some online users have expressed their desire for them to split up in the past, it appears that the couple has ignored all the naysayers.

Nadia and AKA have been through it all, from getting slammed for domestic abuse allegations to getting couple tatoos.

Briefly News examines the lovey-dovey couple's top five controversial moments.

1. AKA and Nadia Nakai confirm relationship suspicions through a spicy video

AKA and Nadia shocked Mzansi when a steamy video of them topped trends. Peeps previously linked the stars to their former partners. According to TshisaLIVE, Nadia was known to be dating her American bae Vic Mensa and AKA his late boo Anele Tembe.

On Instagram, both Supa Mega and Bragga posted the clip of them locking lips. The video was just a confirmation of the suspicion peeps had that the rappers were dating because they were around each other a lot.

However, reactions were mixed, with some people saying the relationship will end in tears and others celebrating the union on their behalf.

@matumbajr said:

"I just pray that it doesn't end in tears because AKA doesn't look safe."

@cck_the_myth shared:

"Don't you think you are making a mistake? How can you trust that guy? Like just tell me how?"

@defnot.lejoyy added:

"You guys are so cute. I wish you guys the longest relationship ever ❤️❤️"

2. AKA accused of abusing Nadia Nakai

A source told the Daily Sun in early 2022 that AKA and Nadia had a heated argument. The unnamed source said things had gotten physical between the lovers.

After their reputation was tarnished due to the domestic abuse allegations, AKA and Nadia issued a joint media statement.

The couple confirmed that there was no drama between them. According to their joint statement, they were fine and still in love with each other.

“Just to clear the air, there was no physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us. We are basking in our individual success from this amazing trip,” reported TshisaLIVE.

3. Online users attempt to start drama between AKA's baby mama DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai

Tweeps had once again gotten involved in the love triangle between DJ Zinhle, the baby mama, AKA, and Nadia, who are madly in love.

When online users saw the video of the DJ and rapper embracing each other, they saw it as an opportunity to start a feud between the two stunning women.

Peeps commented that the hug appeared forced and that the ladies were trying too hard to seem cool in public.

@GossipSharer commented:

"But @DJZinhle is pretending here. It's written all over he face."

@Tirashee3 added:

"Nadia is trying too hard"

4. AKA gushes about his bae Nadia Nakai

According to ZAlebs, AKA spoke with Drum in October and spilled the beans on his love life.

The star confirmed that love was definitely in the air between him and Nadia. The Paradise rapper was quoted saying:

“I am in a fantastic place. Love is in the air. Nadia and I have been together for about a year and just enjoying each other."

5. AKA and Nadia get matching tattoos

Through Instagram posts, the famous couple revealed that they had gotten matching tattoos.

Nadia got half of a lioness face, while AKA got half of a lion.

According to TshisaLIVE, the stars expressed no regrets in being inked meaningful tatts for their lovely relationship. Nadia stated on Instagram QnA:

“Nope, I'm a huge lover girl. I'm all in or nothing. Love loudly,” she wrote.

