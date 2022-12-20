2022 had its fair share of drama that kept social media users on the edges of their seats as they enjoyed the fights

Some celeb misunderstandings made it to the social media streets, much to the delight of rumourmongers who got to witness their favs at each other’s throats

Feuds that trended in 2022 include Inno Morolong and singer Makhadzi’s nasty fight, Nota Baloyi also had fights with a number of celebrities including Emtee and Slikour

Social media was not going to be fun without some celebrity fights. This year saw some unexpected beef between celebrities. Nota Baloyi takes the crown as the most problematic star of 2022 as he poked at many stars and some fired back.

Club host Into Morolong learnt that Makhadzi is Mzansi’s fav when she was told to keep her hands off the star after a nasty exchange.

Briefly News looks at some frauds that set social media on fire throughout the year.

1.Inno Morolong and Makhadzi

We all know Makhadzi is an unproblematic queen who focuses on securing the bag and entertaining her fans hence it came as a surprise that the star was hurling insults at Inno Morolong.

The Diamond and Dolls star called out the Mjolo hitmaker even talking about her body structure and music. However, fans quickly called the club hostess to order telling her to keep her hands off their fav.

According to TimesLIVE, Morolong recently rekindled the beef when she shared a screenshot from her conversation with Makhadzi. She even accused her of fake dating Master KG.

2. Lerato Kganyago and Tebogo Tobejane

Lerato Kganyago and Tebogo Tobejane were at each other’s throats following reports that the radio presenter left her marriage because of Tobejane. A clip circulating on social media shows the Metro FM presenter daring the actress and club host. Lerato could be heard saying:

“I am not scared of Tebogo Thobejane. She must not even say about coming for me because she knows I've got those recordings. To say I always felt sorry for her when they were always bullying her. She is a very vile human being. She knows exactly what she did in my marriage.”

Tobejane debunked the rumours saying Lerato heard a doctored version of the said audio.

3. Nota Baloyi and Slikour

Controversial media personality Nota Baloyi was going up and down the streets of social media linking for fights. The media executive called out his former friend and colleague Slikour, accusing him of exploiting him.

Nota claimed Slikour offered to buy him Nando’s as payment for managing his social media platforms. Slikour debunked the allegations saying he treated Nota like family.

4. Sbahle Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi

The former BFF’s left jaws on the floor when they came after each other. It all started when Sbahle went on Musa Khawula’s Twitter space to accuse Sithelo of lying that Andile abused her. Sithelo's sister fired back saying the fitness bunny should have broken more than her leg in her accident.

5. Nota and Emtee

Nota Baloyi's mission was to fight with all hip-hop artists. The star even went after rapper Emtee saying he should stop using narcotics. Not going down without a fight, the rapper fired back with a picture that trended for weeks.

