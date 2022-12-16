Socialite Skilopad whose real name is Nonhlanhla Qwabe recently took to social media to expose a doctor whom she works with

She is accusing the theater doctor of making her life miserable at work, saying he abused her emotionally and mentally

Skolopad said she has laid a few complaints against the "toxic" doctor but she was told to get used to it

Skolpad exposes a toxic doctor. Image: @queenskolopad

Source: Instagram

SingeSr and socialite Skolopad penned a lengthy social media post detailing how her career as a theater nurse came to an end.

She said her theater doctor has been mistreating her for a while and she has complained about him ever since she started working in the theater but she was not taken seriously. She added:

Until Monday I reported him to the Sister in charge and told them that he was shouting at me again, and the sister confronted him. This Dr has been abusing me emotionally and mentally telling me how useless I'm in his theater."

Skolopad also revealed that the Dr. kept telling her that he was going to leave his job because of her. She Said she worked as an anesthetic nurse and a floor nurse in the theater but she felt unappreciated all the time. The singer believes that many nurses that work for government hospitals are mostly abused and depressed. She added:

"What made it worse was him saying he hated me from the OPD Clinic and he was p*ssed off the day he saw I was allocated in theater."

