South African socialite Skolopad recently went under the knife to remove the excessive fat in her breasts

Skolopad documented her journey on social media with snaps of the procedure and captions updating her fans

The star expressed that she was finally happy to have done the procedure because she has been longing for it since 2019

Skolopad has finally gotten the surgery she has been longing for since 2019. The socialite had a breast reduction procedure.

Skolopad says her breast reduction surgery went well. Image: @queenskolopad

Source: Instagram

While many may not be familiar with her in 2022, Skolopad is one of the few who started the social media influencer movement in Mzansi.

South Africans were first introduced to her in 2017 when she rocked a yellow dress at the Metro FM awards. What shocked peeps was not how painfully bright the dress was but how revealing it was.

According to News24, from then on, Skolopad sported her bizarre clothing in every star-studded event, including the SAMAs and Durban July.

Skolopad gets breast reduction surgery after three years of longing for the procedure

When Skolopad was still at the peak of her fame, she always seemed confident in her skin. The socialite rocked the most revealing clothes and even went naked on Twitter while promoting the Zuma Must Fall movement in 2017.

However, it seems as if not all peeps see on social media is true. After Skolopad got the breast reduction, she expressed that she had longed for the surgery since 2019. On Instagram, Skolopad wrote:

"Call me granny with small breasts nkgono wadi wola molora. All thanks to Dr J Vermaak and your team for removing the heavy load I carried from 2019 "

See some reactions from peeps below:

@khathutshelo_90 said:

"Congratulations gal."

@luumukwebo88 shared:

"Congratulations wish you a speedy recovery."

@charlotte_moshidi replied:

"Please plug us. I don't mind coming to the Free State."

@carrieliz.mol commented:

"I need this "

@tiisyspears reacted:

"The Dr knows his job well"

@nomisag9551 wrote:

"Looking good, dear ❤️ Dr Vermaak is the best "

@christian_instaberg also said:

"Well done, Ms Skolopad. I hope you recover well! Thinking of you"

@scuba_xray added:

"Prayers for a complete recovery."

