Big Brother Mzansi contestant Dinky Bliss passed away on 13 November 2022, and peeps were shocked

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on his famous Twitter timeline, and the post went viral

South African peeps have sent condolences to Dinky Bliss' family during the tragic time in their lives

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Dinky Bliss has died at the age of 29. Image: @dinkybliss

Big Brother Mzansi star Dinky Bliss has passed away at the age of 29 years old.

According to a statement shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter, Dinky's family confirmed that she died on 13 November 2022.

The statement shared on Twitter read that Dinky died at Hillbrow clinic.

Big Brother Mzansi viewers react to Dinky Bliss' shocking death

Dinky was a fan fave on the popular South African reality show Big Brother Mzansi. The star's larger-than-life personality made peeps fall in love with her, and that's why the news saddened many netizens.

Some of the comments shared by peeps under Phil's tweet hinted that Dinky was going through the most, which netizens speculated could be the cause of her death. The statement Phil posted further read that the cause of death and many other details relating to Dinky's death will be shared in due course by the family.

Online users offered the following condolences to Dinky Bliss' family:

@BusiswaM3 said:

" May she rest in peace. I hope it's not related to the depression she was going through "

@Mapule22808965 shared:

"I remember she was asking for prayers dis year. oh my God, may she rest peacefully "

@enhle_entle replied:

"So sad, indeed. She cried on her live and spoke about how life is so difficult, especially because her mother is ill and that at any moment, she is waiting for a call that her mom is no more. She spoke about bills and her journey with depression. Condolences to her family and friends."

@khoza_dora commented:

"Haibo! These sudden deaths are triggering Bafethu yhuu ha.a."

@LillianThenjiwe reacted:

"No man, we are still trying to heal from Pearl's passing now this ‍♂️November ingbhorile shame ayiphele."

@Boity_Nia also said:

"What?? Such a beautiful and kind soul. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace."

@Presh_amazing also shared:

"May her soul rest in peace. Dinky bliss, the mover, the shaker #RIPDinkyBliss"

@hlehle_miti added:

"I’m so sad. She expressed she was battling with depression I'm praying for her family and loved ones❤️"

