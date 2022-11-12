Popular South African actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali has revealed that someone is threatening to expose some explicit pictures and videos she sent to a man named Peter

The actress initially addressed the matter during an Instagram Live session, telling the stalkers that they would not prevail

She later posted screen grabs of the conversation she had with the anonymous person who told her to watch her back

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Enhle Mbali has been threatened by stalkers claiming to have explicit pictures that the actress shared with a name named Peter.

Enhle Mbali shared a conversation with a hacker claiming to have her explicit pictures. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

The star, rumoured to be dating wealthy businessman Peter Sebiloane, addressed the matter in an Instagram Live on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Slay actress shared that some people were trying to pull her down, but they would not succeed because she will prevail.

In another post, Enhle Mbali shared screenshots of her conversation with the hacker, who claimed to have saucy snaps she shared with Peter. The actress said she would not cave and told the stalkers that she was going to take the legal route.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users weighed in on the matter, telling the actress to stand her ground and not to pay any ransoms. Others even sent messages of encouragement to the mother of two.

@phatsima_jewellery_designs said:

"You are blessed, highly favoured, protected, anointed and loved. Nobody can ever interfere with that. It's not accessible."

@madhlomo_omuhle.yenayedwa noted:

"People are sick. I hope you’re fine. And I hope you fight this."

@sabello_stuurman commented:

"No, she never called the journalist Peter. She said his name is Theo....Peter is the guy she is allegedly dating and Noma.. is the leak."

amandla_goom wrote:

"Peter is Ayand* Thab…e=** baby daddy & Nomalungelo kulungile is “Her sister” “Lung•••* , I tried to read between the lines."

Scandal! fans moved after Nomvelo Makhanya’s emotional final scene as Lindiwe Ngema

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nomvelo Makhanya, who played Lindiwe Maseko on Scandal!, closed the curtain on her character. The actress joined the soapie at a young age and stayed for almost 10 years.

Interviewers were touched to see the character who became one of their faves leave. Many applauded the talent she displayed during the last scene as Lindiwe on Scandal!

The star was known as Lindiwe and built her career on the show. ZAlebs reported that Novemlo's last time on Scandal! had many in their feelings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News