The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has taken to social media to flaunt her new man

The star wowed her fans when she shared a loved-up snap standing in front of a lux whip alongside a spicy caption

A lady named Cece Jones headed to social media to share that she was also dating the unidentified man and had receipts to prove it

Nonku Williams is in love with her new bae, but it seems there are people bent on bursting her bubble.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Nonku Williams caused a stir when she flaunted her new man. Image: @nonku_williams.

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban star, who was rumoured to be dating renowned sports journalist Robert Marawa, nipped the rumours in the bud by introducing her new boyfriend to her fans.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star, who is head over heels, shared a snap getting cosy with her man. According to ZAlebs, Nonku's friends and fellow castmates already met the man and approve of him.

In the snaps making rounds online, Nonku and her man stood in front of a lux BMW i8.

Meanwhile, Instagram blog Maphephandaba shared that a lady named Cece Jones revealed she has been with Nonku's man. She shared screenshots of their video calls, causing a frenzy online.

@lebogang_mpai wrote:

"Nonku must focus on her relationship, CeCe Jones or whoever must relax if she has a problem she must confront the guy for Nonku it's non of her businesses it's rare to find a single man or woman this days. Motho omo tsea mothong."

@katlegomjoli commented:

"Nonku should run away from this guy I am not trying to be judgemental but khona into e off."

@pinkey_masilela said:

" mjolo Issa pandemic. What’s with this thing of informing the other lady?"

@pweedykortes added:

"Cece commented on Nonku’s post uth lobhud umntu ka Noxy Mabika,she’s on the comments acting suprisedaii um in shook."

