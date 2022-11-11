Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife Pearl celebrated their wedding anniversary by getting tattoos

The veteran actor recorded the moment he got inked and posted it on his Instagram for his followers

He expressed how much he loves his wife and will do anything to prove and show his undying devotion

Sello and Pearl Maake kaNcube celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake kaNcube is madly in love with his wife, Pearl, and is not afraid to look weak by expressing his love.

The couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary and decided to get each other's name inked on their ring fingers.

The Skeem Saam actor posted the video online to share with his fans the crazy things he's doing to win over his wife's affection. He said:

"On this day two years ago, I met a lady who would end up being the love of my life. My wife, my friend, my business partner, and my manager. We laugh and cry together, but most importantly, we are walking this journey together. If there has ever been a person who has my back, it has to be Mma Mbewe."

Mzansi ladies on Instagram swooned over the duo's relationship and asked where men like Sello could be located:

Watch the Insta video below:

@bulumko_jacky said:

"This is beautiful, bra Sello. Love is such a beautiful thing. ❤️❤️"

@phoenixmatsha wrote:

"It's the caption for me.❤️"

@purpletoolz mentioned:

"I love men who love loudly and openly. Whatever happened, you loved and loved well, and your wife can testify to that."

@talaaudrey commented:

"Stamped, finish, and klaar. Love wins.❤️❤️"

@lindanhlapho added:

"This needs pure, true dedication."

@lekesevanwyk posted:

"That's sentimental."

@moloele.mojabeng asked:

"Yoh! di kreiwa kae di husband tse so. I want one.❤️"

@mandisamaps said:

"Indliso by uNozi.❤️"

