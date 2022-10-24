Veteran South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube has opened up on the reasons that made him abuse his ex-partner

The star admitted that he was once an abusive partner and blamed his uncalled for behaviour on jealousy and insecurities

However, the thespian vowed to never lay a hand on any woman and stated that he wants to join organisation that fight GBV

Seasoned South African star Sello Maake kaNcube has admitted that he used to be an abusive partner. The former Generations star opened up about his dark past in a recent interview.

Sello Maake kaNcube has vowed that he will never be abusive again. Image: @sellomkn.

Source: Instagram

Maake kaNcube said forces like jealousy and insecurity were some of the driving forces that made him act like that.

Speaking during a candid interview with Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka on their popular breakfast show on Kaya 959, the award-winning thespian said he has since turned a new leaf and will never abuse women again. He said:

“For as long as I live, it won’t happen again. We have to have honest and sincere conversations about it.”

According to ZAlebs, the Blood and Water actor also laid out the types of GBV saying that there is inter-partner abuse and serial or psycho abuse. He added:

“There is gender-based violence that is serial or psycho and there is there gender-based violence that is inter-partner violence and there are those who are rapists and pedophiles.”

The star who recently celebrated one year anniversary with his stunning wife Pearl Mbewe said he was abusive before because he was scared to lose his partner at the time.

"When I abused her, it wasn't because I was poor or anything but I was scared of losing her."

Source: Briefly News