Kabelo Mabalane Shares How Running Marathons Improved His Finances Significantly

Veteran Kwaito musician Kabelo Mabalane completed the Sanlam Cape Town marathon on time

This is the second time the media personality has decided to participate in the race after successfully completing it last year

The star revealed all of the lessons he learned during his 15-year journey that helped shape him into the man he is today

Kabelo Mabalane recently completed his second Sanlam Cape Town marathon. This year is the kwaito star's second time taking part in the popular race.

Kabelo Mabalane says running helps shape his finances.

Source: Instagram

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mabalane revealed how his love for running entirely changed his life. While he began the journey 15 years ago because he was overweight, he also learned a few skills by running marathons.

Running, according to Kabelo Mabalane, has disciplined him to take care of his finances. Kabelo stated:

"Running has really whipped me into shape in more ways than one, with investments and savings and generally just being more prudent with money. My discipline with money is definitely a spillover from the running, training, and commitment over the years."

Kabelo Mabalane discusses other skills he learned while running

Through his over a decade of experience, the media personality has learned endurance, commitment, and dedication. Mabalane said he strives to incorporate the three skills into his daily life in order to become a better husband, father, and family man.

" I don’t get 10 out of 10, but like the discipline and dedication you learn from running. You know that you have to stick to certain things for the long run especially if you want to do anything of significance. Running has definitely taught me that," reported TshisaLIVE.

Thobile Mseleku bags award

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thobile Mseleku was named an award winner at the Woman of Wonder (WOW) event. WOW recognises trailblazers in business and entertainment.

Thobile is a fan favourite on her reality show Uthando Nes'thembu with Musa Mseleku, which features her sister wives. A dedicated Thobile fan shared the good news and celebrated on her behalf.

@karaboyarona, Thobile's fan, found out she won at the WOW Awards. Thobile's contributions to the entertainment industry as a businesswoman, TV personality, and more are recognised by this award.

