The older woman who was recorded removing ANC election posters was arrested and has been let out on a warning

Police said the 64-year-old was charged with unlawfully removing and defacing a poster published by a registered party

The woman is expected to appear before a court on 22 May 2024 while police probe the matter further

A 64-year-old Sasolburg woman was charged with unlawfully removing and defacing a poster published by a registered party for taking down ANC posters. Images: Stock Images.

The 64-year-old woman accused of removing ANC posters in Sasolburg, Free State, has been let out on a warning.

Sasolburg woman charged under Electoral Act

A SAPS statement confirmed that the woman was arrested and charged for unlawfully removing and defacing a poster published by a registered party.

The ruling party’s Fezile Dabi Region opened a case of contravention of the Electoral Act against the older woman with the Sasolburg Police.

The woman was caught on camera removing already placed ANC posters with her crutch.

She was expected to appear before a court on 22 May 2024 so that police could investigate the matter further.

Netizens weigh in

@KhathuRonald said:

"People must stop removing political party posters,its unacceptable."

@PhokSol added:

"But that’s just a poster,,, each and every individual knows who they voting for."

@dasisira thought:

"I wish this gogo can be jailed for thinking she is above the law"

@CalebSm27059829 pointed out:

"Can we just talk about how impressive it is that she managed to remove a poster with a walking stick in one hand."

@YayaJeremy1 concluded:

"She did a great job."

