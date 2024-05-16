The EFF’s Julius Malema has pleaded with the older generation to stop voting for the ANC and IFP based on their loyalty to Madiba and Shenge.

Malema was addressing supporters in Inanda, Durban, while on the campaign trail ahead of the 29 May General Election

The leader also explained that under his party’s rule, citizens would receive adequate health services and decent housing

The EFF's Julius Malema pleaded with older voters to spot voting based on their loyalty to deceased leaders like Madiba and Shenge. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Phill Magakoe/AFP

EFF leader Julius Malema has asked older voters to let Nelson Mandela and Mangosuthu Buthelezi rest.

Julius Malema urges elders to halt loyalty votes

Malema said people need to stop voting for the ANC and IFP based on their loyalty to the deceased leaders. The EFF leader was addressing his supporters in Inanda, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal on 16 May 2024.

According to SowetanLIVE, Malema cautioned citizens against believing the ANC's promises of National Health Insurance, electricity, and jobs:

“Today we are going to elections, jiki jiki; there's no load-shedding. They are trying to bribe you for votes. After the elections, they will hit you with stage 8.”

The EFF leader explained that a government under his party would provide 24-hour clinics in every ward with a dedicated ambulance as well as hospitals with sufficient medication.

Malema added that would also provide decent housing for citizens:

The EFF was expected to continue with the KZN leg of its Election campaign in Pietermaritzburg and Newcastle on 17 May 2024 as the country builds up to the General Election on 29 May 2024.

