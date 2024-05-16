The family of one of the victims who died in the George building collapse tragedy buried their loved one

Andile Magxqalisa was one of the first victims identified after the building collapsed in George

His family performed the ritual of fetching his spirit before they buried him, as is customary for many in South Africa

A victim's family performed the spirit-fetching ritual. Images: Willie Van Tonder/AFP via Getty Images and Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

GEORGE, WESTERN CAPE – The family of Andile Magxwalisa, who died during the George building collapse tragedy, wanted to make sure his soul rests in peace, so they performed an essential African traditional ritual to achieve that dream.

Family of victim performs ritual

According to SowetanLIVE, Magxwalisa was one of the first victims identified after the building partially collapsed recently. Four of his family members arrived on the scene in a hearse carrying his coffin. They then performed the ritual, which many Africans perform when their loved ones die suddenly.

"We want you to be at peace. We want you to come with us to your family, where you will be laid to rest next to your family members who have also departed this world."

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected to visit the site days after the incident. His visit comes after Minister of Public Works Sihle Zikalala, Minister of Labour and Employment Thulas Nxesi and other high-ranking officials visited the site.

What you need to know about the George building collapse

18 out of the 33 victims who died after the building collapsed have been identified

Sihle Zikalala revealed that the contractor was not registered with the Construction Industry Development Board

NeoTrend Developments was identified as the company that owned the land upon which the building was supposed to be constructed

Construction worker survives 118 hours in the rubble

In more positive news about the collapse, Briefly News reported that one of the construction workers at the George building site survived more than four days in the wreckage.

The employee was in the rubble for 118 hours before emergency personnel rescued him. He was taken to hospital, where he is recovering.

