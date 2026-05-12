Miguel Cardoso made a striking claim after Sundowns suffered a late-season setback that may have sealed the fate of the title race

One comment from the Sundowns coach has already sparked debate as Orlando Pirates edge closer to the league crown

With Pirates now needing just one win from two matches, Sundowns’ latest defeat could prove to be the final turning point

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Cardoso blames the calendar for Mamelodi Sundowns loss. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty, TS Galaxy/X

Source: UGC

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says an unforgiving fixture schedule played a major role in his side’s 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy on Tuesday night, a result that reshaped the Betway Premiership title race.

Sundowns missed the chance to move six points clear at the top after losing at Mbombela Stadium on 12 May 2026. The result left Orlando Pirates with a massive opportunity, as the Buccaneers now need only one win from their remaining two league matches to lift the title.

Speaking to SuperSport after the match, Cardoso defended his players and pointed to the congested run of fixtures his side has faced since April.

Miguel Cardoso blames fixture congestion

Cardoso said the team had simply run out of energy after an intense schedule.

“I don’t think anyone has tried to play seven matches in 21 days,” he said.

“We played the last four matches always on the third day. It’s very easy for me now to criticise my players because they were tired and were not as quick and fluid as usual, but I will not do it.”

The Portuguese coach added:

“I think the calendar beat us, most of all the calendar beat us. We need to recover as much as possible because we’re going to play a Champions League final in four days.”

Cardoso also urged supporters not to direct frustration at the players following the defeat.

“They can criticise the coach, it’s not a problem for me,” he said.

“I know the fans will be on our side on the weekend. So it’s hard, very hard for them, I completely understand.”

Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso blames the fixture calendar. Image: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

TS Galaxy stun Mamelodi Sundowns in thriller

TS Galaxy produced one of their biggest results of the season despite entering the match on a long winless run in the league.

Victor Letsoalo opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Sedwyn George doubled the lead minutes later. Bryan Leon pulled Sundowns level with two quick goals before halftime.

Galaxy regained the lead seconds into the second half when Mpho Mvelase finished off a swift attacking move.

Sundowns pushed hard for another equaliser, with Cardoso introducing attacking options including Tashreeq Matthews and Iqraam Rayners, but Galaxy held on for the win.

The result also secured TS Galaxy’s Betway Premiership status for next season.

Orlando Pirates handed title advantage

The defeat leaves Sundowns top of the table on 68 points, but Pirates have two matches remaining and hold a superior goal difference.

Pirates will win their first league title since the 2011/12 season if they secure one victory from their final two fixtures.

Sundowns must now quickly shift focus to the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR Rabat, with Cardoso admitting recovery will be critical in the days ahead.

World Cup fan competition drama takes another twist

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie reopened part of the “Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fan” competition after a review uncovered missing clubs, a passport issue and an Orlando Pirates adjudication error.

The late changes created fresh hope for supporters still dreaming of travelling to Mexico City for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News