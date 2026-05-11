Miguel Cardoso has opened up about a growing concern as Sundowns edge closer to their biggest match of the season

The Sundowns coach hinted that events off the pitch are adding even more pressure before the CAF Champions League final

With crucial matches still to come, Cardoso admits there are things happening that are beyond his control

Miguel Cardoso has opened up on his fears ahead of the CAF Champions League final against Moroccan side AS FAR. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images, Masandawana/X

Source: UGC

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has revealed that uncertainty and events beyond his control are leaving him worried ahead of the club’s CAF Champions League final against Moroccan side AS FAR.

The Portuguese coach spoke after Sundowns’ dramatic 7-4 victory over Siwelele FC on Saturday, 9 May 2026, a result that came just days after their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday, 7 May.

According to Soccer Laduma, Cardoso admitted he was forced to make difficult substitutions during the Siwelele encounter to avoid further problems in his squad ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

“There was a moment where I had to take players out. There were players that could be at risk if I were to keep them on the pitch for longer,” Cardoso said.

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“Obviously, it’s too much to handle a 90-minute match after playing in less than 72 hours.”

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to travel to Mpumalanga for a clash against TS Galaxy before hosting AS FAR in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, 17 May, 2026.

Cardoso admitted the unpredictable nature of football in South Africa was now one of his biggest worries.

“My worries come mostly from whatever can happen in football in South Africa because obviously it’s unpredictable,” he explained.

“I never know when I am going to lose players. I never know when I am going to get players injured and that makes me really afraid.”

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso. Image: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Sundowns coach makes explosive AS FAR claim

Cardoso also raised eyebrows after making allegations involving AS FAR ahead of the continental showdown.

According to GOAL, the Sundowns coach claimed wide-angled footage from his side’s recent clash against Kaizer Chiefs was delivered to the Moroccan club shortly after the match.

“I can tell you one thing. People might not accept what I’m going to say but I know that AS FAR, on the following day we played against Kaizer Chiefs, had a wide-angled video from our game delivered,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV.

When asked how he knew, Cardoso replied:

“I know because someone saw.”

He added that Sundowns were dealing with several challenges ahead of the final.

“We are fighting against a lot of things but we are strong enough to deal with everything,” he said.

Sundowns’ concerns have also increased following Keanu Cupido’s injury against Kaizer Chiefs. Sundowns will also be without Khuliso Mudau and Jayden Adams for their final league fixture against TS Galaxy due to suspension.

Cardoso questions bigger issues after Cupido injury scare

Briefly News previously reported that Miguel Cardoso questioned Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana selections after Keanu Cupido suffered an injury during Sundowns’ clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Sundowns coach praised Cupido’s performances and suggested the defender deserved more recognition at the international level while also criticising the physical nature of recent PSL encounters.

Source: Briefly News