Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams will take no further part in the Betway Premiership campaign after being sent off during the midweek encounter against Kaizer Chiefs.

The influential midfielder has received a three-game suspension, effectively ending his involvement in Sundowns’ remaining league fixtures this season.

Masandawana still have two Premiership matches to play as they continue their pursuit of another league crown.

Their final league outings are against Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy before shifting focus to the CAF Champions League final later this month against AS FAR.

Adams has been among Sundowns’ top performers in the latter stages of the campaign, with his consistent displays earning him a return to the Bafana Bafana setup. Despite his domestic suspension, he remains eligible for the CAF Champions League final.

With the 24-year-old unavailable for the last two league encounters, head coach Miguel Cardoso may turn to Siphelele Mkhulise and Bathusi Aubaas, both of whom have seen limited action this season.

Sundowns are also sweating over the fitness of defender Keanu Cupido, who sustained an injury during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Adams ruled out for remainder of Sundowns’ league campaign

Alongside Adams and Cupido, Thapelo Morena could miss the upcoming clash against Siwelele after picking up knocks in the demanding battle against Amakhosi.

Failure to collect full points from their remaining fixtures could place the Brazilians’ hopes of securing an unprecedented eighth straight league title at risk.

Questions could also be raised over Cardoso’s tenure if Sundowns miss out on both the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League trophies.

Source: Briefly News