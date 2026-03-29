Hugo Broos has reacted ahead of Bafana Bafana's second international friendly against Panama in Cape Town

The Belgian tactician also sent a message to Mamelodi Sundowns amid complaints about using their players

The comments from the Bafana Bafana head coach sparked mixed reactions from South Africans on social media

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has shared his plans ahead of South Africa's second leg clash against Panama at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Bafana Bafana held to a draw by Panama in their first international friendly in South Africa. Photo: Bafana Bafana

Source: Twitter

The two teams previously settled for a 1-1 draw in their first encounter at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, March 27, 2026, with Orlando Pirates forward Oswin Appollis scoring Bafana Bafana's only goal.

Broos on his plans, message to Sundowns

Despite being satisfied with his side’s performance in Durban, the Belgian tactician emphasised the need to rotate his squad to maintain fitness levels and reduce the risk of injuries ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

With Mamelodi Sundowns still competing on multiple fronts, including the CAF Champions League, there have been calls for Broos to rest some of their players for the upcoming match. However, he has dismissed those suggestions.

Broos made it clear that he does not intend to significantly alter his squad, stressing that managing Sundowns players’ workload is not his responsibility. His primary focus, he explained, is preparing the national team for the World Cup, noting that any future shortcomings would not be excused by club commitments.

He also pointed out that Sundowns possess sufficient squad depth to rotate players in domestic competitions, insisting that the absence of certain individuals would not negatively impact their performances in the PSL.

Hugo Broos shakes hands with Cameroon's head coach, David Pagou, after the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 football match between South Africa and Cameroon. Photo: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Here is what fans are saying about Broos' comments ahead of Panama's clash on social media.

Mahlatse Pilusa said:

"He can see that for him to perform well, he must use Sundowns only. Like the Afcon in Ivory Coast. In the World Cup he will play about 9 Sundowns players at the same time, so he wants to prepare them."

Onkabetse Moses shared:

"You always play the same players in friendly games, and you call that preparation for the World Cup?"

Motlalepula D Lelimo wrote:

"That's why it's not always a good idea to select too many players from one team 🤞. Balancing the national team is of importance; players should also up their performances."

Siseko Section Mateta said:

"Friendly games are for new combinations, new strategies, so playing your regulars doesn't make any sense."

Patrick Kandawasvika added:

"If the players that can replace MMM are equally as good, call them up yourself. Unless you imply they, foreigners."

Broos speaks on Themba Zwane

Meanwhile, Broos confirmed that experienced midfielder Themba Zwane remains part of his World Cup plans, provided he maintains his fitness.

Zwane featured in the recent match against Panama but was substituted after 55 minutes, as he is not yet ready to complete a full game.

The coach added that Zwane will continue to be managed carefully, and if he stays injury-free, he is expected to be included in the squad for the World Cup, even if he is still building up to full match fitness.

Broos slams CAF after stripping Senegal

Briefly News also reported that Broos weighed in on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after 58 days.

The African football governing body crowned the Atlas Lions of Morocco as the winners of the competition despite losing in the final against Senegal.

Source: Briefly News