Hugo Broos has reacted to Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against Panama in their first international friendly match in South Africa

The Belgian tactician went on to outline some of the costly mistakes his team made against the North American country

The Bafana Bafana head coach's comments about the match sparked different reactions from Mzansi football fans on social media

Hugo Broos has shared his views on Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against Panama in the first leg of their double-legged international friendly in South Africa.

Bafana Bafana held to a draw by Panama in their first international friendly in South Africa. Photo: Bafana Bafana

Source: Twitter

The former Cameroon national team coach maintained that Bafana Bafana delivered an impressive overall performance against the Panama national football team, but admitted a costly lapse led to the opening goal.

Edgar Bárcenas gave Panama the lead in the first half following a poor pass from Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau, before Orlando Pirates forward Oswin Appollis restored parity after the interval at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, March 27, 2026.

The match against the North American side is seen as one of the preparatory games before Bafana Bafana head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Broos on Bafana Bafana's draw vs Panama

Speaking after the match, Broos expressed satisfaction with his team’s overall display, though he pointed to the preventable nature of Panama’s goal and his side’s lack of cutting edge in attack.

He noted that South Africa controlled large portions of the game, creating numerous chances while showing strong structure, movement, and link-up play.

The 73-year-old would hope his team can continue with the impressive performance in the next game, but without some of the costly mistakes they made while building from the back.

Hugo Broos gives instructions to Khuliso Mudau during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group B football match between South Africa and Angola. Photo: Khaled Desouki

Source: Getty Images

Broos on costly mistake Bafana Bafana made

Broos stressed that the goal conceded stemmed from a poor decision under pressure, highlighting that in such situations, clearing the ball would have been the safer option rather than attempting to build from the back.

The Belgian tactician also acknowledged another defensive lapse that nearly resulted in a second goal for Panama after possession was cheaply surrendered.

Despite these moments, he emphasised that his side generated enough opportunities to win the match and described the failure to convert them as a major disappointment.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Broos' comments about Bafana Bafana's draw against Panama.

Kafuwa Mosala said:

"That's what happens when you are used to playing Lesotho and Zimbabwe."

Sipho Vusi wrote:

"New players, fresh legs, fresh minds, it takes some time to build momentum when testing or combining. Good work💪."

Sbue Wordplay implied:

"Favouritism is the only problem at Bafana Bafana.. Sithole. Foster and Kabini don't deserve to be at Bafana squad. Rayners would have finished all those chances. Why play Sithole and Mokwena at the same time? What are you defending in a friendly game? Why not start with Adams or Mbatha?"

Donald Märädönä Jakkals wrote:

"Foster ❤️💯🙌 the introduction of Kabini brought fire, he must get more minutes, and he must join the 26 men going to the World Cup."

Mhlongo Zwelakhe added:

"This madala must learn to call our best performing players, the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Reyners, Phili, Skhwishi and Maboe."

Broos slams CAF after stripping Senegal

Briefly News also reported that Broos weighed in on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after 58 days.

The African football governing body crowned the Atlas Lions of Morocco as the winners of the competition despite losing in the final against Senegal.

Source: Briefly News