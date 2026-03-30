Bafana Bafana vs Panama Preview: Key Lessons from Durban Draw, Kick-Off Time and Where to Watch
- Bafana Bafana are back on the pitch in Cape Town for their second friendly against Panama, with the focus now firmly on improvement after their previous outing
- Hugo Broos is looking for a more clinical and purposeful display as he continues shaping his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- With a packed stadium expected and live broadcast confirmed, the match gives fans another opportunity to see how far the team has progressed
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By Bongani Mthimkhulu
Bafana Bafana will face the Panama national team in their second international friendly in Cape Town on Tuesday, 31 March 2026, following a 1-1 draw in Durban on Friday, 27 March.
Head coach Hugo Broos will be hoping for a more decisive performance as he fine-tunes his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas. Broos has already outlined his plans, with improvement now the priority rather than just performance.
Bafana head into the clash knowing that controlling matches is not enough without producing results. With a sold-out DHL Stadium awaiting, the focus will be on delivering a display that reflects growth rather than repetition.
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Bafana Bafana vs Panama: Lessons from Durban draw
In Durban, Bafana showed they can dominate possession and build play effectively. However, that control rarely translated into clear-cut chances. Too often, promising moves broke down in the final third, where sharper decision-making, quicker execution and improved movement were needed. It is not a question of creativity, but of efficiency.
The contrast in the number 10 role highlighted this balance. Themba Zwane brought structure and composure, while Relebohile Mofokeng added urgency and directness, offering two different approaches to unlocking the opposition defence. Another key takeaway was Bafana’s inconsistent tempo. While they controlled possession for long spells, they did not always dictate the rhythm of the game. When the pace slowed, Panama was able to regroup and reset defensively.
Against a structured and physical side, quicker transitions and more vertical attacking intent will be essential in Cape Town. Lyle Foster embodied the team’s attacking struggles. He found space and created opportunities, but lacked the finishing touch. Broos pointed out moments of “laziness” while maintaining belief, suggesting that the team is getting into the right areas but failing to convert.
In Durban, Bafana controlled the game. In Cape Town, they must control the outcome.
Bafana Bafana vs Panama: Kick-off time and where to watch
The match will kick off at 19:30 (7:30 PM) at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.
There is good news for fans, as the match will be broadcast live on SABC platforms, with coverage on SABC 3 and streaming available via the SABC Plus app. SuperSport will also televise the international friendly. Tuesday night presents more than just another friendly. It is a test of progression. For Bafana Bafana, the task is clear: turn lessons into action and promise into performance.
Broos slams CAF after stripping Senegal
Briefly News also reported that Broos weighed in on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after 58 days.
The African football governing body crowned the Atlas Lions of Morocco the competition winners despite their loss in the final to Senegal.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.
Bongani Mthimkhulu (Sports Presenter and Journalist) Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu is a South African sports journalist and PSL reporter, presenting daily sports bulletins and a Friday sports-music show. He covers Bafana Bafana, PSL matches, and CAF events, while also managing his brother’s DJ career.