Bafana Bafana are back on the pitch in Cape Town for their second friendly against Panama, with the focus now firmly on improvement after their previous outing

Hugo Broos is looking for a more clinical and purposeful display as he continues shaping his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With a packed stadium expected and live broadcast confirmed, the match gives fans another opportunity to see how far the team has progressed

By Bongani Mthimkhulu

Bafana Bafana will face the Panama national team in their second international friendly in Cape Town on Tuesday, 31 March 2026, following a 1-1 draw in Durban on Friday, 27 March.

Bafana Bafana drew 1-1 against Panama on Friday in Durban. Image:@bafanabafana

Source: Facebook

Head coach Hugo Broos will be hoping for a more decisive performance as he fine-tunes his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas. Broos has already outlined his plans, with improvement now the priority rather than just performance.

Bafana head into the clash knowing that controlling matches is not enough without producing results. With a sold-out DHL Stadium awaiting, the focus will be on delivering a display that reflects growth rather than repetition.

Bafana Bafana vs Panama: Lessons from Durban draw

In Durban, Bafana showed they can dominate possession and build play effectively. However, that control rarely translated into clear-cut chances. Too often, promising moves broke down in the final third, where sharper decision-making, quicker execution and improved movement were needed. It is not a question of creativity, but of efficiency.

The contrast in the number 10 role highlighted this balance. Themba Zwane brought structure and composure, while Relebohile Mofokeng added urgency and directness, offering two different approaches to unlocking the opposition defence. Another key takeaway was Bafana’s inconsistent tempo. While they controlled possession for long spells, they did not always dictate the rhythm of the game. When the pace slowed, Panama was able to regroup and reset defensively.

Against a structured and physical side, quicker transitions and more vertical attacking intent will be essential in Cape Town. Lyle Foster embodied the team’s attacking struggles. He found space and created opportunities, but lacked the finishing touch. Broos pointed out moments of “laziness” while maintaining belief, suggesting that the team is getting into the right areas but failing to convert.

In Durban, Bafana controlled the game. In Cape Town, they must control the outcome.

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Audrey Modiba during the match between South Africa and Panama. Image:@bafanabafana

Source: Facebook

Bafana Bafana vs Panama: Kick-off time and where to watch

The match will kick off at 19:30 (7:30 PM) at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

There is good news for fans, as the match will be broadcast live on SABC platforms, with coverage on SABC 3 and streaming available via the SABC Plus app. SuperSport will also televise the international friendly. Tuesday night presents more than just another friendly. It is a test of progression. For Bafana Bafana, the task is clear: turn lessons into action and promise into performance.

Broos slams CAF after stripping Senegal

Briefly News also reported that Broos weighed in on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after 58 days.

The African football governing body crowned the Atlas Lions of Morocco the competition winners despite their loss in the final to Senegal.

Source: Briefly News