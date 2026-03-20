Hugo Broos: Bafana Bafana Coach Slams CAF After Stripping Senegal of AFCON 2025 Title
- Hugo Broos has weighed in on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after 58 days
- The African football governing body crowned the Atlas Lions of Morocco as the winners of the competition despite losing in the final against Senegal
- The Bafana Bafana head coach highlighted the key incident in the final while also criticising CAF for their latest decision
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has slammed the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip the Teranga Lions of Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite beating the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the final of the competition.
The Belgian tactician accused the African football governing body of inconsistently enforcing its own rules after a contentious incident in the tournament final.
Senegal won the contest 1-0 courtesy of an extra-time goal from Pape Gueye on Sunday, 18 January 2026 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
CAF ruling on AFCON 2025 final
CAF, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, took a drastic decision af the governing body's Appeals Board awarded Morocco a 3-0 win in the final, cancelling out Senegal's 1-0 win.
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The Atlas Lions were declared champions after winning the appeal with the accusation that the Teranga Lions abandoned the match after the centre referee decided to rule out their goal and also awarded the hosts a penalty in the final minutes of the match.
CAF president Patrice Motsepe has since reacted to the whole situation and claimed the organisation would welcome any ruling from the higher court in sports.
Broos slammed CAF for their decision
Broos emphasised that his criticism was not aimed at either the Senegal national football team or the Morocco national football team, but squarely at CAF’s management of events.
The South African national team coach shared his thoughts by highlighting a key event that happened during the final, claiming that Senegal players left the field for 17 minutes, an action he insists should have resulted in immediate sanctions.
The Belgian mentor also voiced frustration at what he described as a lack of decisive action, arguing that the controversy could have been avoided entirely if CAF had intervened promptly. In his view, failure to act at that moment has now led to unnecessary debate and confusion.
CAF's decision on the AFCON 2025 final came at a point where the organisation are under serious criticism from fans and other football lovers across the globe. Critics suggest that delayed decisions and inconsistent rulings could damage the credibility of major tournaments.
The world is now waiting for the final ruling when Senegal takes the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but as of now, Morocco are the champion of Africa.
Broos announces Bafana Bafana's latest squad
Briefly News earlier reported that Broos has named the final Bafana Bafana squad for their forthcoming matches against Panama in South Africa.
The two matches against the North American nation serve as preparation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.