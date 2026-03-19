Jake White is not closing the door on international rugby and believes his journey at the Test level still has another chapter

The former World Cup-winning coach feels his experience could still make a difference at the highest level of the game

His remarks also raise fresh questions about how modern rugby is choosing its coaches and who gets overlooked

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Former Springboks coach Jake White has made it clear that his story at the international level may not be over just yet. The 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning mentor is openly pushing for a return to Test rugby, admitting there is still more he wants to achieve on the biggest stage.

Jake White Eyes Test Rugby Return: “Unfinished Business” Drives Former Springboks Coach

Source: Getty Images

White has been out of a full-time coaching role since parting ways with the Vodacom Bulls in July last year, but the hunger remains. And if anything, time away from the touchline has only sharpened that ambition.

Jake White wants Springboks-level challenge again

The veteran coach, who famously led the South Africa national rugby union team to World Cup glory in 2007, says his early exit from Test rugby still does not sit right with him.

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White reflected on how quickly that chapter of his career came to an end, pointing out that he achieved the ultimate prize before even turning 44. Yet, despite reaching the summit, he has not been involved in Test rugby since.

He believes that the gap leaves room for a second act. To explain his frustration, White drew a comparison with rising Springboks talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Cutting off a young player after proving himself at the highest level, he suggested, would feel just as unfinished.

For White, the international arena remains the benchmark. And with South Africa still setting the standard globally, he insists any coach with his experience should still have something to offer.

Jake White Eyes Test Rugby Return: “Unfinished Business” Drives Former Springboks Coach

Source: Getty Images

Experience debate grows in modern rugby coaching

White also used the moment to question the current direction of coaching appointments in elite rugby. At 62, turning 63 later this year, he believes experience is no longer valued the way it once was. He pointed out that younger coaches are increasingly fast-tracked into top roles, often ahead of those who have spent decades building knowledge in the game.

In his view, the traditional path of earning stripes through years of coaching is being overlooked. And while the game continues to evolve, White feels that institutional knowledge and Test-level understanding should still carry weight. With the next Rugby World Cup cycle already taking shape, his comments could reignite debate around whether seasoned coaches like him still have a place at the top table.

Bob Skinstad speaks on the Springboks' toughest rival

Briefly News previously reported that former South Africa captain Bob Skinstad disclosed the team, which is one of the most challenging opponents in world rugby

Speaking on his Champagne Rugby podcast, 49-year-old Skinstad reflected on the shift in the dynamic between the two sides.

Source: Briefly News