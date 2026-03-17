Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has secured a major endorsement deal with Discovery Bank, marking a significant move in his career off the field

The young Springboks playmaker now joins fellow Bok Jesse Kriel as part of the bank’s growing list of high-profile ambassadors

The partnership comes amid his rapid rise in South African rugby, with strong performances and major accolades boosting his profile among top brands

Springboks young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has struck a major deal with a leading South African bank as he continues to expand his profile beyond the pitch.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Discovery Bank. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Instagram

Feinberg-Mngomezulu recently became the first male brand ambassador for Garnier in Sub-Saharan Africa. He has now been officially unveiled as a brand ambassador for Discovery Bank.

On Monday, 16 March 2026, the bank confirmed the announcement on social media, saying:

“Discovery Bank is proud to welcome one of South Africa's most exciting young rugby talents, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, as our newest brand ambassador. A force to be reckoned with, Sacha is a player like no other. As he redefines the game, he now represents a bank that is redefining the future of banking.”

He joins fellow Springbok Jesse Kriel as part of the Discovery Bank family.

See the announcement below:

Speaking after the announcement, Feinberg-Mngomezulu said the partnership felt natural.

“Success comes from the work you do every day. It’s about preparation and making good decisions over time, both on and off the field.”

Discovery chief marketing officer Firoze Bhorat added that the players embody the values the company promotes.

“They represent discipline, resilience, and the idea that small decisions made every day can lead to better outcomes.”

Stormers fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during a United Rugby Championship match. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Instagram

Sacha and Discovery Bank's partnership shows a growing brand

The talented fly-half, who represents the Stormers and the Springboks, has quickly become one of the most talked-about young players in South African rugby. His rising profile has already attracted several endorsements, including a previous ambassadorship with Powerade through its “Pause is Power” campaign, which focuses on balance, performance, and lifestyle.

Springboks' commercial power drives player endorsement deals

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s performances have matched his growing reputation. He was named South Africa’s URC Player of the Season and also earned the 2025 Players’ Player of the Year award from his peers. Despite interest from overseas clubs, he has chosen to remain in Cape Town, showing loyalty at a time when many players pursue international opportunities.

The Springboks brand remains one of the most commercially powerful in South Africa, with companies continuing to align themselves with the national team’s top stars. Retail giant Pick n Pay recently unveiled captain Siya Kolisi as a brand ambassador, while rising talent Canan Moodie has also secured a deal with Hyundai.

Sacha steals the spotlight for the wrong reasons

Briefly News previously reported that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu grabbed attention for an incident involving the match official during a United Rugby Championship match between the Stormers and the Bulls.

Twenty-two minutes into the match, he had a run-in with referee Marius van der Westhuizen. The moment came after Suleiman Hartzenberg was denied a try when the Stormers star’s final pass was ruled forward.

Source: Briefly News