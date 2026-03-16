A tense moment unfolded during the Bulls vs Stormers clash when the referee publicly reminded a young Springboks star about the responsibility that comes with fame

The Stormers bounced back from a difficult run of results with a commanding derby victory in Pretoria that reshaped the top end of the URC standings

After emotions briefly boiled over on the field, the highly rated fly-half later returned to apologise in a moment that showed the pressure surrounding one of South Africa’s brightest rugby talents

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The DHL Stormers came out on top on Saturday, 14 March 2026, in the final South African derby of the season against the Bulls, winning emphatically 32-19 in Pretoria.

The Cape Town-based outfit entered the clash on the back of three straight defeats and were hoping for a turnaround in form. They delivered exactly that with a confident performance.

Springboks utility player Damian Willemse led from the front with tries and was supported by Paul de Villiers and Hacjivah Dayimani. A penalty try and 10 points from the boot of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu helped secure the victory. The result lifted the Stormers to second place in the United Rugby Championship standings. At the same time, the Bulls remain in a precarious eighth position that could threaten their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reprimanded by the referee

The 24-year-old Feinberg-Mngomezulu also grabbed attention for an incident involving the match official.

The young South African star and 2025 URC Player of the Season award winner has endured an underwhelming start to the current campaign with the Stormers.He was stripped of the captaincy weeks ago, while some supporters have criticised his recent performances. There is also a growing feeling among fans that he sometimes tries to do too much on his own, something that has affected his form.

Twenty-two minutes into the match, he had a run-in with referee Marius van der Westhuizen. The moment came after Suleiman Hartzenberg was denied a try when the Stormers star’s final pass was ruled forward. Feinberg-Mngomezulu did not take the decision well and gave the referee a verbal spray. The reaction prompted Van der Westhuizen to upgrade the scrum decision to a penalty for the hosts.

Referee reminds Springboks star he is a role model

Moments later, Feinberg-Mngomezulu cooled down and approached the referee to apologise.

The official accepted the apology but delivered a pointed reminder about the responsibility that comes with being a top player.

“You’re a role model for a million young kids, and if you do that…

The powerful message appeared to resonate with the Springbok.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu had already attracted attention earlier this year after a dramatic reaction to what many considered an innocuous foul. Since announcing himself on the international stage with a record-breaking performance that surpassed a mark set by Percy Montgomery against the Argentina national rugby union team, the talented fly-half has found himself firmly in the spotlight.

With expectations around him continuing to grow, every performance is now heavily scrutinised by supporters and pundits. The coming weeks are crucial as the young star attempts to shake off the pressure and silence the noise surrounding his form and future.

Source: Briefly News