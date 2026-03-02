Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu struggled to make an impact as the Stormers fell to a convincing defeat against the Lions at Ellis Park

Despite being relieved of captaincy to focus on his game, the Springboks star’s form continued to dip, with errors and missed opportunities affecting his team

Analysts noted a lack of influence in attack and defence, leaving questions about whether fatigue or pressure is affecting the URC Player of the Year

Springboks and DHL Stormers star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a nightmarish day in the office on Saturday, 28 February 2026, as his United Rugby Championship side fell 10-24 to the Lions at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu struggled against the Lions on Saturday. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old had lost the captaincy ahead of the clash, with the hope that it would lessen the burden on his shoulders and allow him to focus on his game. However, he delivered an underwhelming performance. Although he managed to spark his team briefly with a penalty in the second half, his overall display failed to inspire a comeback against a brave Lions side, which featured Junior Bok Batho Hlekani. Hlekani, included in the Springboks head coach alignment squad for this year’s first camp, impressed in the scrum after joining the team this season.

Planet Rugby critiques Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s performance

Planet Rugby delivered a harsh verdict on Feinberg-Mngomezulu, describing another forgettable outing for the Springboks star. The 24-year-old showed no signs of an upswing at Ellis Park, continuing a dip in form seen in recent matches.

Early in the game, he was nursing a knock when he attempted a 60-metre shot at goal, which he missed badly. A subsequent drop goal effort was scoffed at, drawing criticism from Springboks legend Schalk Burger. His backfield coverage was substandard, and the outside backs offered little support. Feinberg-Mngomezulu also conceded a few soft turnovers and tried to force plays that simply were not there. When opportunities did arise, his execution fell short, culminating in a loose offload into touch.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during a URC match. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Instagram

Why did Sacha struggle to make an impact?

According to Planet Rugby’s match analysis, the reigning URC Player of the Year struggled to create try-scoring opportunities for his teammates due to several unforced errors and, at times, forced play unnecessarily. He eventually made 12 runs and finished with a match-high 70 metres gained, but he could not stamp his authority on the clash. Overall, he received a 5 out of 10 rating for his lacklustre performance.

There is no questioning his talent, but fatigue may be creeping in, or perhaps he needs to ease the pressure on himself instead of trying to pull off miraculous plays on his own. Rassie Erasmus’ alignment camp could be just what he needs to get his groove back and restore his form.

Naas Botha says Sacha's speed gives him an edge

Briefly News previously reported that a Springboks legend has revealed what sets young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu miles ahead of other players in the squad in the number 10 role.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu became head coach Rassie Erasmus' preferred playmaker in the Springboks team in 2025, ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard and Japan-based Manie Libbok.

Source: Briefly News