Batho Hlekani dazzled on his Lions debut, earning man-of-the-match honours in a thrilling 42–33 win over Lyon

The Junior Springbok star scored a try and impressed coaches with his calmness, work ethic, and immediate impact

Fans and pundits praised Hlekani as South Africa’s next rugby sensation, sparking excitement across social media

It was a debut straight out of Hollywood for Junior Springboks star Batho Hlekani as he announced himself to the Lions faithful on Saturday, 10 January 2026, in style. The 20-year-old put on a dream performance, leaving fans and pundits in awe.

Lions star put on a man-of-the-match performance on Saturday, 10 January 2025 on his debut. Image:@Lions

Source: Instagram

Hlekani was part of the Junior Boks team that made history in July 2025 by defeating the Baby All Blacks in Italy to win the Under-20 World Cup. The young star recently moved from the Sharks to the Lions and is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s brightest rugby prospects. His transfer was not without controversy, with the Sharks claiming he was contracted until the end of 2025.

On Saturday, Hlekani delivered a man-of-the-match display that would surely have caught the attention of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus. Rugby fans could not stop raving about his superb performance. Erasmus had already shown his interest in Hlekani in August by inviting him into the Springboks training squad to gain experience alongside senior players preparing for upcoming matches.

Hlekani scored a try in the seventh minute of the 42–33 win over Lyon in the EPCR Challenge Cup clash at Ellis Park. He had been called into the squad as a late replacement for Siba Qoma, and his impact was immediate.

Batho Hlekani formed a part of the Junior Springboks team that won the Under-20 Championship in 2025. Image: @Springboks

Source: Twitter

Rugby fans praise Hlekani’s immediate impact

Social media erupted with praise for the young star, with many hailing him as the next big thing in South African rugby:

@ChalynRugby:

"Batho Hlekani is definitely the next big thing in rugby, and the world isn’t ready for him. A BEAST!!"

@RugbyInsideLine:

"Rugby's next big thing has arrived! Batho Hlekani is a future Springbok captain in the making. Great personality too and could become a legend of the sport."

@BreytonPaulse:

"Batho Hlekani looks comfortable at this level, he’s cooking for them Lions."

@aligura_ef:

"Springbok Junior Star Batho Hlekani made a debut that showed he's a rugby star in the making, called up from the bench to start after a late injury withdrawal. He scored one try against Lyon and gave a man-of-the-match performance, helping the Lions win 42–33 against Lyon."

Coaches applaud Hlekani’s composure

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen and captain Francke Horn were full of praise for Hlekani’s immediate impact and adaptability. Van Rooyen said that everyone knows how well he carries the ball and that, in the short period they had worked with him, he had really enjoyed it. He added that Hlekani is quiet, calm, works hard, and wants to make a difference, and that it was great to have him as a Lion.

Horn said that his job as captain was to keep Hlekani calm and give him confidence. He explained that the player might have been a bit nervous and unsure of all the details, and that his role was to tell him to listen, take the ball, carry, and go for it. Horn added that he thought Hlekani had executed it extremely well.

