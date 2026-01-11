Former Moroka Swallows and Richards Bay manager Brandon Truter has questioned whether Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is the right choice as the team heads toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana’s journey in the Africa Cup of Nations ended abruptly in the round of 16, following a 2-1 loss to Cameroon.

Truter has raised concerns about whether the upcoming World Cup in June might be too demanding for the Belgian coach, who would be 74 at that time. He feels South Africa could benefit from a fresh spark to energize the squad, especially from the bench.

"How old is he now? We still have Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena, who are fully capable of leading this team. Pitso has developed tremendously, proven himself, and has experience across the continent and the world," Truter told the Siya crew.

"And Rulani continues to demonstrate that he ranks among the best. At the World Cup under Broos, I fear we might struggle; the AFCON showed our vulnerabilities.

"Some serious internal reflection is needed. After our AFCON exit in the last 16, the question becomes: can we progress from our World Cup group? The World Cup is an even bigger challenge," he added.

"Hugo Broos is a solid father figure and handles the team well—it's clear the players respect and like him—but on the sidelines, the energy he gives seems limited. Most of the time, he only reacts when we score or there’s a VAR decision. There’s little vocal leadership coming from the bench. Helman Mkhalele is also humble and kind, so it’s not a criticism of him."

"I would like to see a local coach given the chance at the World Cup. We’re often underestimated and not given the benefit of the doubt. Look at the top three clubs—Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs—over the past decade, local coaches have claimed the league title eight out of ten times," concluded the former Sekhukhune United coach.

Source: Briefly News