The Stormers have removed Springbok Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu from the captaincy after just two games in the role

JD Schickerling took over as captain in the clash against the Lions at Ellis Park, played on Saturday, 28 February 2026

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s on-field performance and leadership pressures have come under scrutiny, though he remains a key contributor for the Stormers and Springboks

The Stormers have stripped Springbok young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of his captaincy, in a move that has been explained by the club.

Stormers stripped SachaFeinberg-Mngomezulu of the captaincy. Image:@sachagom10

Source: Instagram

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who extended his contract with the Cape Town-based United Rugby Championship side in December 2025, had captained the team for two games before being relieved of the role.

Stormers coach explains the decision

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani explained that the decision to relieve Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the captaincy was partly intended to ease the pressure on him. He said the team has a strong leadership group and that they rotate the captaincy from time to time, noting that Ruhan Nel and Neethling Fouché have also captained the side. Hlungwani added that Sacha had led the team for two games and emphasised that the responsibility of leading the Stormers never rests solely on the captain.

See the tweet below:

Hlungwani also said that Feinberg-Mngomezulu would continue to be well supported on the field, regardless of whether he held the captaincy. He explained that a captain never carries the full burden alone, as other leaders are available to help make decisions, and the team fully backs each other to share the responsibility.

Schickerling, who debuted for the Stormers in 2016 and has returned to Cape Town after a stint in Japan, described being named captain as a very special and proud moment. He said it was a huge privilege to lead the team, even if just for the weekend.

The team is also set to benefit from the impending arrival of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in June, as he officially makes the move from the Sharks. He will relocate due to family reasons, aiming to be close to his children, who are in the Western Cape with their mother, Rachel Kolisi.

Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu during a URC match. Image:@sachagom10

Source: Instagram

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's performance under scrutiny

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's performance against the Lions on Saturday, 28 February 2026, was heavily criticised, as he fell short on several occasions. Despite this, he has been a regular performer for the Stormers in the URC and European competition, often contributing points through kicks at goal, including penalties and conversions, or through tries. For example, he kicked conversions and penalties in the recent Stormers v Lions game, although the team lost.

In the European Rugby Champions Cup clash against Leicester, he scored multiple points, contributing in the backs on attack. Feinberg-Mngomezulu also holds the Springboks' record for most points in a Test match, scoring 37 against Argentina in the 2025 Rugby Championship.

