Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cedric Kaze has addressed speculation about his future following a string of disappointing results, highlighted by a 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby.

Chiefs struggled at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, conceding twice in the first half through Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis, before Evidence Makgopa’s second-half header sealed a heavy loss.

This marks Chiefs’ heaviest Soweto Derby defeat in 25 years and their fourth loss in five matches. With 11 points separating them from PSL leaders Pirates, Chiefs’ chances of contending for the title appear slim, even with a game in hand.

Pressure mounts on Kaze and Ben Youssef

Attention has turned to Kaze and co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef, who were promoted from assistants under Nasreddine Nabi to lead the team until season’s end.

The move to entrust the pair with the first-team reins has not gone as planned. Chiefs are now out of contention in all competitions, prompting questions about Kaze’s job security.

“It’s not my decision, but I trust that management believes in us,” Kaze told reporters via iDiski Times.

Looking ahead

“We’ve had a run of poor results, but there are still positives from recent months,” he added. “We need to remind ourselves and the players of what worked earlier in the season, return to the fundamentals—defend well, minimize concessions, and stay solid when we can’t score. That’s the path forward.”

Currently, Chiefs sit fourth on the table with 30 points, trailing Pirates by 11 and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by eight, who face Sekhukhune United away on Sunday.

