Kaizer Chiefs icon Itumeleng Khune has slammed the club’s current squad, labeling their performance as “total disrespect” following a heavy Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The result came after Amakhosi were hammered 3-0 by their longtime rivals at FNB Stadium on Saturday. This marked their fourth consecutive loss across all competitions. Previously, Chiefs fell 2-1 to Zamalek, exiting the CAF Confederation Cup, and were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup in the opening round by Stellenbosch FC.

The disappointment continued when Stellenbosch defeated them 2-1 in midweek league action, leading into the derby loss.

Currently, Chiefs sit fourth in the Betway Premiership standings with 30 points from 17 games, making their chances of contending for the league title slim as it appears to be a two-horse race between Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Khune, a celebrated product of the club’s youth system with over 300 appearances, took to Instagram to criticize the team’s attitude.

“At least RESPECT the CHAIRMAN, LEGENDS, and the AMAKHOSI DIE HARD SUPPORTERS, Gents,” he posted.

“Total Disrespect.”

Chiefs now turn their attention to Richards Bay, aiming to recover when they visit uMhlathuze Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, 3 March.

Source: Briefly News