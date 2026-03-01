Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: The Soweto Derby Fail to Meet Expectations
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates locked horns in the first Soweto Derby of the 2025-26 season at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
The Soweto Derby is rated as one of the most popular rivalry match in Africa, but this season failed to meet the expectations of how a Soweto Derby is always anticipated.
Football analyst Uche Anuma has explained why the first Soweto Derby failed to meet expectations of what the match is supposed to look like.
"It was a good football match but I won't rate it on par with other Soweto Derbies especially the ones of last season," He said.
"The match was too easy for Pirates with Kaizer Chiefs failing to turn, and not even troubling Sipho Chaine in the first half."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.