Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates locked horns in the first Soweto Derby of the 2025-26 season at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The Soweto Derby is rated as one of the most popular rivalry match in Africa, but this season failed to meet the expectations of how a Soweto Derby is always anticipated.

Football analyst Uche Anuma has explained why the first Soweto Derby failed to meet expectations of what the match is supposed to look like.

"It was a good football match but I won't rate it on par with other Soweto Derbies especially the ones of last season," He said.

"The match was too easy for Pirates with Kaizer Chiefs failing to turn, and not even troubling Sipho Chaine in the first half."

Source: Briefly News