Gayton McKenzie has announced an exciting competition where 16 lucky fans stand a chance to watch Bafana Bafana in the 2026 World Cup opener

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, provided details about how the competition could work and who would be picking the lucky winners

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the minister's announcement, with some joking about Mama Joy not being able to enter

Gayton McKenzie provided more details about a competition to send 16 fans to watch Bafana Bafana play at the World Cup. Image: Rodger Bosch/ Grace Hie Yoon

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Gayton McKenzie is giving 16 lucky fans the chance to watch Bafana Bafana take on Mexico at the FIFA World Cup.

South Africa and Mexico will kick off the tournament on 11 June 2026 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, in what will be a historic rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener.

With excitement building over the game, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture has announced a competition for the country’s soccer lovers, with the winners earning a trip to see the team play.

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An all-expenses-paid trip is up for grabs

While the minister previously floated the idea of a competition, he has now provided more details about what it would entail.

The minister noted that 16 winners will be selected by one for each of the 16 Premier Soccer League Premier Division teams. The winners will be chosen by a panel of prominent South African sports voices and journalists, including Robert Marawa, Andile Mncube, Vino Snap and Velile Mnyandu.

Two big sponsors will cover all the costs, from flights to accommodation and daily allowance, while the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will assist with visas and match ticket allocation.

Criteria and further details will be published on the department's website in the near future.

Fans need to submit videos

Discussing how the competition worked, the minister noted that the term superfan was insulting, adding that he wanted the competition to be open to all fans.

He explained that all they needed to do was record a video explaining why they were their respective club’s biggest supporter.

"The entry will be simple. You submit a thirty-second clip wearing your regalia - explaining why you are the biggest supporter of your club. The rules of the competition will be made public, and the judges will decide," he said.

Football fans have a chance to watch Bafana Bafana play live against Mexico. Image: Phil Cole

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to McKenzie’s announcement

Social media users weighed in on the minister’s announcement, with many users questioning why only 16 fans were allowed, while others noted that Mama Joy Chauke could not enter.

Ruphus Zambrotta Serope stated:

"We know you already have your people."

Lethabo K. Mengas noted:

"16? In a 60,000-seat stadium with a capacity? South Africa's presence won't be felt."

Brotherlove Kriss added:

"Only 16 fans, while other nations are sending more than 2,000 fans. Colombia will be sending 20,000 fans, and they are not even close to being favourites to progress past the last 16."

Khumbulani Khoza exclaimed:

"That's a joke. While other countries are sending hundreds."

Sbusiso Mkhatshwa humourously stated:

"So, Mama Joy doesn't have a team. Minister, you made my day."

Zolisani Tru Mdingi also questioned:

"Mama Joy doesn't have a team in the Betway Premiership, right?"

Vusi Ncedo Lwandle Mdunge asked:

"Aw kanti, why did he exclude Mama Joy?"

Chris Foreveryoung joked:

"I think Pirates will send Sipho Mbule, currently the best fan at Pirates."

Vuyisile Trompies Mqalekiso praised McKenzie:

"Fair and very good idea. Instead of the so-called superfans.”

Other articles McKenzie and the World Cup

McKenzie hit back against criticism from former football player Wayne Rooney, who shared negative memories of the 2010 World Cup.

Mckenzie and Mama Joy clashed over free tickets to the World Cup after the superfan criticised the minister for halting sponsored trips.

McKenzie bragged about buying an original Bafana t-shirt ahead of the World Cup, but social media users were quick to troll him.

Source: Briefly News