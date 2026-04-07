Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, revealed where he bought his new Bafana Bafana jerseys

The Patriotic Alliance leader encouraged South Africans to only buy the original jerseys, saying that the fakes changed over time

Social media users mocked McKenzie, with many claiming that he bought himself a replica jersey and not an original

Gayton McKenzie bragged about buying an original Bafana jersey, but South Africans don't agree. Image: Gayton McKenzie (Facebook)/ Georgii Boronin

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Gayton McKenzie is trending on social media after admitting where he buys his Bafana Bafana jerseys.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture was questioned about his jersey on social media, with the user who posed the question noting that some stores sold shirts that were not originals.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader proudly stated where he got his jerseys from, but his response did not achieve the reaction he hoped it would.

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McKenzie produces proof of purchase

Responding to X user, @Mkhilozi, McKenzie stated that he bought his jerseys from Studio 88, insisting that he didn’t buy fakes.

He also shared the till slip to prove that he purchased the jerseys at R1,500 each at the store in Sandton City. The minister also shared a screenshot to show that he paid R4,500 for the three jerseys.

The minister previously called on South Africans to only buy originals, saying that the stripes on the jerseys sold by street vendors came off after every wash. He added that it also changed colour after exposure to the sun. An authentic 2026 South African Football Away Jersey is R2,499 on the South African Football Association (SAFA) shop, while a replica kit is R1,499.

An original Bafana Bafana jersey is priced at R2,499 on the SAFA online store.

Source: Original

South Africans troll McKenzie online

Following his admission, social media users mocked the minister, with many pointing out that Studio88 sold replica jerseys.

@Skhulile_Masek said under the minister’s post:

“Own goal.”

@DMN4ever asked:

“So you don't know about Studio 88?”

@NamedInstigator stated:

“Studio 88? They were probably blasting that music whilst the sewing machine was reeling the thread at the back.”

@Evidence_Shongw noted:

“There’s Adidas on the same floor, and you chose Studio 88.”

@sikhulile exclaimed:

“Nkosiyam. He doesn't know.”

@ThakhiElsie said:

“Bathong, take us seriously.”

@Boitshoko_ts added:

“I thought as Minister of Sport, you are supposed to receive free original jerseys for both away and home. Not replicas.”

@Lord_Ori_ exclaimed:

“Gayton McKenzie had the choice to buy original Bafana Bafana T-shirts from an Adidas store in Sandton, and he chose Studio 88. Fam.”

Other stories about McKenzie

Briefly News reported that McKenzie has been in the news of late due to his back-and-forth with Mama Joy Chauke.

Joy Chauke, also known as Mama Joy, clashed with the Sports Minister over 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets.

McKenzie clapped back at Mama Joy over the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket issue on social media.

Mama Joy got SA talking with a funny photo alongside McKenzie amid the World Cup ticket row.

Source: Briefly News