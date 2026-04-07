A Nigerian man living in SA apologised after his claims about owning RDP houses in South Africa caused outrage online

He admitted the comments were made for social media engagement and Meta money and were not meant to be taken seriously

The incident sparked discussions about misinformation, online accountability, with Mzansi prompting authorities to get involved

After causing outrage online, a Nigerian man living in South Africa came forward to address the backlash from his viral comments. What started as a post meant to grab attention quickly spiralled into a heated conversation about housing, identity and tensions within communities. Realising the impact of his words, he chose to respond publicly.

The visual on the left showed the Nigerian rapper posing next to his car. Image: Scooby Nero

Source: Facebook

TikTok account @newsnexussa posted the video on 6 April 2026, showing a Nigerian man apologising to South Africans. The man, known as Scooby Nero, had previously claimed that Nigerians owned a large portion of RDP houses in South Africa and were renting them out to locals. His comments angered many, especially given the sensitive nature of housing access in the country.

In his response, he apologised and said the post was intended as trolling for social media engagement, not a factual statement. He admitted that he often creates controversial content to boost reach and visibility online. He said it started when he received Meta money, and started looking for ways to create more engageemnt for more money.

Selling of RDPs is illegal

He also shared that activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had warned him multiple times about speaking carelessly on sensitive topics, but he did not take the advice seriously at the time. Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is a South African activist, former radio presenter, and founder of the ‘March and March’ movement based in KwaZulu-Natal. Known for her vocal stance against illegal immigration.

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The incident, also shared by the account @newsnexussa sparked wider discussions about misinformation, social media accountability and the ongoing tensions around housing and immigration in South Africa. The Gauteng department of human settlements says investigations will be conducted as selling of RDP houses is illegal.

The screenshot on the right showed Scooby apologising to South Africans. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Ngquvhqfr1j wrote:

“Apology accepted, but an investigation must be done. ✔️”

Kay wrote:

“So what do you do for a living?”

MAKAMFIHLO wrote:

“That was fast… where did you get these houses?”

User3974459748204 wrote:

“What you said about South African girls in that video is very hurtful.”

Linda Manana wrote:

“What is your source of income?”

Vooyee_dee wrote:

“Bo sisi, chazani… How do you date these people? 🥺😭”

User4454547014597 wrote:

“No brother, just wait, an investigation is underway.”

Mabhebeza wrote:

“Is this ‘a few moments later’? 😂😂😂”

ntefomokale8 wrote:

“Apology accepted, but an investigation must follow.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Nigerians

Yvodia Andrews from Wrenchville in the Northern Cape shared her emotional story of how she became the beneficiary of her late mother's RDP house.

A post on social media shows how one person decided to change their RDP house to fit her tastes, sparking reactions online.

A social media account shared a controversial photo of a large, white double-storey mansion built in a township right next to two non-renovated RDP houses.

Source: Briefly News