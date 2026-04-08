A content creator documented severe infrastructure issues in Emfuleni, highlighting sewage leaks, damaged roads and polluted waterways

The video showed how residents were affected daily, with some homes dealing directly with waste spills and poor service delivery

Community members supported the claims, saying the problems had persisted for years and calling for urgent government intervention

Sometimes it takes one video to shine a light on things people have been dealing with for years. What was shown left many feeling frustrated, but not entirely surprised.

The picture on the left showed Alpha Ramushwana showing the decay in Emfuleni. Image: @alpha.rm

Source: TikTok

A local content creator sparked concern after documenting conditions in the Emfuleni Local Municipality. TikTok user @alpha.rm posted the video on 7 April 2026, showing scenes of sewage leaks, damaged infrastructure and neglected public spaces. His vlog focused more on exposing what the residents had been tolerating for years, with no services being provided.

As he moved through different areas, the footage revealed overflowing sewage running through streets and into rivers, alongside pothole-filled roads that forced drivers to slow down to avoid damage. In some cases, waste had even spilled into residential yards, directly affecting people’s homes.

Emfuleni conditions exposed in shocking viral video

The creator, @alpha.rm, described the municipality as one of the worst-run in Gauteng, pointing to visible signs of long-term neglect. The state of the environment raised concerns not just about service delivery, but also about health risks for residents.

Community members in the comments backed him up, saying the situation had been ongoing for years without meaningful intervention. Many expressed frustration, calling for accountability and urging authorities to address the issues before they worsen. The video became more than just a vlog, turning into a platform for residents to voice their concerns. Some netizens tagged political parties, requesting to know which one is responsible for the neglect, and what they had been doing with the money.

The screenshot on the left captured landfill and pollution at Emfuleni. Image: @alpha.rm

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok vlog below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Mhmm wrote:

“Sometimes we also have ourselves to blame, especially when it comes to littering.”

BenSherman wrote:

“Sewage and roads are the government’s responsibility, but littering is on the community.”

Cele_s_tial wrote:

“Which party governs this area?”

Curiousncuthu wrote:

“Who runs this municipality?”

Oasis wrote:

“The residents are clearly happy with the leadership; they keep voting for them.”

Thandeka wrote:

“You should see Vereeniging.”

CCCody wrote:

“Right next to Emfuleni is Midvaal, one of the best-run municipalities.”

Siya00000000 wrote:

“We need more content like this, especially before elections.”

Makgos7 wrote:

“The entire Vaal is falling apart. There’s also a bridge about to collapse after the R59 off-ramp in Vereeniging.”

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Source: Briefly News