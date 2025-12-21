MK Party Demands eThekwini Municipality Be Placed Under Administration

The MK Party has urged urgent government intervention in eThekwini, blaming poor wastewater management for the crisis

Amid growing concern over wastewater treatment failures, the MK Party wants the eThekwini Municipality to be placed under administration

The party said the situation is no longer an “unfortunate incident” but a chronic governance failure

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is calling for the eThekwini municipality to be placed under administration, citing a worsening wastewater management crisis.

The MK Party says the municipality is putting the health of visitors and residents at risk by failing to address the issue. Image: MkhontoweSizwex/X

Source: Getty Images

Placed under administration

The party said the situation can no longer be dismissed as an “unfortunate incident”, describing it instead as a chronic failure of governance. The call follows the closure of four popular beaches after water pollution levels exceeded safety standards.

Beaches, including Blue Lagoon, Battery Beach, Country Club Beach, and eThekwini Beach, were shut down after water quality tests confirmed contamination linked to sewage spills. This comes in the wake of a scathing court judgment this week, which found that the municipality had failed in its legal duty to prevent sewage from flowing into rivers and the ocean, resulting in severe environmental damage.

The MK Party said the municipality’s failure to address the crisis is putting the health of residents and visitors at risk. It has urged the Minister of Water and Sanitation to intervene immediately, arguing that issuing policy statements is insufficient while one of the country’s major metros continues to allow untreated or poorly treated sewage to pollute waterways and coastal areas. The party has also vowed to lodge a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The MK party is demanding that eThekwini municipality be put under administration. Image: MkhontoweSizwex/X

Source: Getty Images

