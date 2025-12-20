The Democratic Alliance (DA) is urging the Tshwane municipality not to appeal a high court ruling that dismissed its application

The city recently took Fidelity Secure and the Sinoville Firefighters ’ Association to court , seeking a ruling that their private fire brigades are unlawful

The Pretoria High Court rejected the application, stating that existing law does not regulate or ban private firefighting organisations

Municipality not to appeal High Court

The city recently took Fidelity Secure and the Sinoville Firefighters’ Association to court in an attempt to have their private fire brigades declared unlawful. The High Court in Pretoria dismissed the application, noting that there is currently no legislation regulating or prohibiting private firefighting entities.

DA caucus leader in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, said it was misguided for the municipality to take the matter to court when private firefighting entities are stepping in to address the city’s shortcomings. Brink pointed to an incident earlier this year in Klerksoord, where voluntary firefighters were allegedly blocked from responding to a fire despite Tshwane’s own fire brigade requiring assistance. He said the DA is urging the municipality not to waste further public funds by appealing the ruling, but instead to work cooperatively with private and voluntary fire services.

