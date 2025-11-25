Democratic Alliance Investigates John Steenhuisen for Financial Misconduct

The Democratic Alliance confirmed that it is investigating the party's president, John Steenhuisen, and former environmental affairs minister Dion George

George was recently fired as a minister, and the party's spokesperson, Karabo Khakhau, commented on the allegations

She said that the allegations against Steenhuisen and George will be investigated before the Federal Executive takes action

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The DA is investigating John Steenhuisen. Image: @Our_DA

Source: Getty Images

WELKOM, FREE STATE — The democratic Alliance will investigate allegations against the former Environmental Affairs Minister Dion George and the party's president, John Steenhuisen.

According to Newzoom Afrika, the party's spokesperson, Karabo Khakhau, said that the party's Federal Executive will investigate the allegations against the party members. Steenhuisen was accused of using the Democratic Alliance credit card for personal use.

DA speaks about the investigation

Khakhau also said that the investigation is about other individuals who have been involved in misconduct. Khakhau said that the party has issued disciplinary orders to party members to prevent them from having public spats. She said the Democratic Alliance offers accountability and ethical leadership.

Khakhau denied that George rescinded Steenhuisen's Democratic Alliance credit card. She, however, said that hypothetically speaking, the Federal Finance, which is charged by George, would investigate any allegations of misuse of funds. She said that the finance team checks the benefits members receive.

Khakhau said that part of the investigation is to teat the truth about the allegations that Steenhuisen misused. She also said that as a Federal member, the Federal government did not learn about these allegations until they surfaced recently.

The DA is investigating John Steenhuisen. Image: @jsteenhuisen

Source: Twitter

2 Briefly News stories about the Democratic Alliance

The Democratic Alliance removed Member of Parliament Lisa Schickerling fom the Ad Hoc Committee investigating police corruption. Schickerling opened a case against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and the DA replaced her with Damien Klopper. Schickerling opened a case against Mchunu after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed him on special leave for being implicated in alleged police corruption.

The Democratic Alliance also filed a motion of no confidence against Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. This was after the Public Protector released a report which found that the Gauteng Crime Preventon wardens were not properly formed. The MK Party rejected the motion of no confidence and said that it would not support it.

Dianne Kohler-Barnard cleared to remain on committee

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance cleared Member of Parliament Dianne Kohler-Barnard to remain on the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament. This was after MPs called for her to step down.

KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Commissioner General Nhlnhla Mkhwanazi alleged that Kohler-Barnard had access to classified information which she used and discussed in the public. The DA sought legal advice, and the legal advisor cleared Kohler-Barnard to remain on the Committee.

Source: Briefly News