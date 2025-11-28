The South African Police Service's Acting Deputy National Commissioner General Hilda Senthumule testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

She appeared in the Commission set up to investigate the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system

She commented on the Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu's decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) acting national commissioner General Hilda Senthumula said Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) was illogical and she disagreed with it.

Senthumula testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 28 November 2025. She appeared at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane, where the Commission's public hearings are being held.

Senthumula said that the disbandment of the PKTT was a gross oversight. She said it was a lesson for SAPS to ask questions about a given order and not accept it blindly. She said that she heard that the 121 dockets, which were removed from the PKTT, were sent to the Head Office of the SAPs for verification. She disputed the allegation.

Acting Deputy SAPS Commissioner on PKTT disbandment

Senthumula said that the dockets were brought to the Head Office for a proper handover from the PKTT to the detectives. She said the handover process was not necessary and could have been done with the involvement of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial commissioner general Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. She said the decision to disband the PKTT was irrational and suspiciously calculated, given Mkhwanazi's exclusion.

"As the PC (Provincial Commissioner), he is best placed to evaluate the effectiveness or lack thereof of teams within his province. General Mkhwanazi was completely unaware of the disbandment plan, and the moment he learned of it, he objected to it," she said.

Top cop Hilda Senthumula testified before the Madlanga Commission. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NPA KZN boss wasn't informed about disbandment

