Professor Firoz Cachalia weighed in on the decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT)

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu took the decision to disband the PKTT in December 2024

Professor Cachalia replaced Mchunu after the latter was placed on leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Professor Firoz Cachalia questioned the decision-making process behind the disbandment of the PKTT. image: Parliament of RSA.

Source: UGC

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues

WESTERN CAPE – Professor Firoz Cachalia believes that there should have been some form of consultation held when the decision was made to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

The Acting Police Minister made the admission while testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 5 November 2025. Professor Cachalia took over the ministerial post after Senzo Mchunu was placed on leave following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025.

Cachalia addresses PKTT disbandment

During his testimony before Parliament, Cachalia noted that the Interministerial Committee had not met for approximately two years before Mchunu took the decision to disband the PKTT.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He stated that with hindsight, there ought to have been consultation with colleagues in the cabinet, whose judgment about the disbandment of such an initiative would have been essential to arrive at the right decision.

Professor Cachalia added that his issue was not that the Task Team was disbanded, but rather how that decision was reached.

“It’s the process that was followed. How did he arrive at that decision. Who did he consult with? Were the reasons sound? And then how the decision was communicated,” Professor Cachalia explained.

Source: Briefly News