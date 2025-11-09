Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly indicated his willingness to step aside from organisational work in the ANC

This comes after Mchunu was implicated in political interference allegations made by KZN provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The ANC said that it acknowledges Mchunu's cooperation with the Madlanga Commission and the ANC Integrity Commission

The African National Congress announced that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has agreed to step back from his organisational responsibilities following the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The ANC noted that it will keep monitoring the situation. Image: MYANC/C

Source: Twitter

What did the ANC say?

In a statement shared on social media on Saturday, 8 November 2025, the party noted that Mchunu continues to work with both the Madlanga Commission and the ANC Integrity Commission. The ANC said that the National Executive Committee (NEC) reviewed the situation involving Mchunu and decided that he will remain involved in organisational work while taking special leave from his Cabinet duties.

The ANC stated that it would continue to monitor the situation and that the NEC would reconsider the matter if new developments required further action. The party said that any member facing criminal charges is expected to voluntarily step aside from their duties until the matter is resolved.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the statement

@Sibalukhul91101 said:

"Minister of police in the Republic of South Africa Mr Senzo Mchunu is a rare breed and he has done a tremendous job at Saps. Macingwane this too shall pass."

@Thethrive2024 said:

"He should resign from ministry of police if he has any integrity."

@Magatsheni90722 said:

"After you called him out publicly, we all know this decision wasn’t voluntary from him."

@JanBryne32880 said:

"Why does he have to volunteer instead of ANC instruct him to do soo. You are very soft when it comes to the elite who are allegedly in the wrong. But if it was someone else, you would have taken them to task very fast."

@JRVICCENTE_44 said:

"Also suggest to Mr Senzo Mchunu to resign as police minister, that will be the most responsible thing to do. We might also consider to give him a second chance."

@Oarabile656087 said:

"He should go face the music and dance to the tune. It's high time people get arrested for their wrong doing."

Mchunu has agreed to step back from his organisational responsibilities. Image: ParliamentofRSA/X

Source: Twitter

