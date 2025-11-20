North West businessman continued his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and testified about Senzo Mchunu and Vusimuzi Matlala

Mogotsi was summoned to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after witnesses implicated him with suspected cartel bosses

Mogotsi commented about allegations that Matlala financially supported Mchunu's ambitions to be the next president of South Africa

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Brown Mogotsi said Cat Matlala did not fund Senzo Mchunu's political ambitions. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — North West businessman Brown Mogotsi defended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu against allegations that suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala funded his political ambitions to be president.

Mogotsi continued his testimony on 20 November 2025 at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where he continued to testify about alleged corruption in the South African Police Service (SAPS). Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson alleged that Mogotsi fabricated a WhatsApp message from Nkabinde to Matlala. He said Mogotsi wanted the messages to look authentic, and Mogotsi agreed.

Mogotsi discusses Mchunu's charity organisation

Chaskalson then shows him the messages that he fabricated between him and Nkabinde. In one of the messages, Mogotsi says to Nkabinde that a certain matter could be escalated to the office of Mchunu because of non-performance. Brown also says that "January 08 guy", who is mentioned in the text, wanted to take the program over.

When Chaskalson pressed him about what the text means, Mogotsi replied that he was showing that the January 08 Guy was trying to take the program over. Chaskalson asked what program that was, and he said that it was Mchunu's charity organisation. He alleged that the charity organisation is in KwaZulu-Natal. He said that the messages were not about any political organisation.

3 Briefly News stories about Brown Mogotsi

Mogotsi disappeared after he survived an alleged attempt on his life in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni on 3 November 2025. He was allegedly attacked, and his vehicle was shot at eight times. The South African Police Service could not contact him as he had promised to go to the police station.

Mogotsi alleged that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini worked with the Central Intelligence Agency. He alleged that Mkhwanazi was trained to protest Western interests in South Africa.

Mogotsi also alleged that Matlala was John Wick. John Wick is a suspect who allegedly killed numerous members of the Boko Haram gang in Soshanguve and was regarded by residents as a vigilante.

Brown Mogotsi discusses phone call with Nathi Mthethwa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mogotsi testified that he had spoken to the late former Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, weeks before he passed away. Mthethwa died in September in Paris.

Mogotsi said Mthethwa was preparing to testify about alleged connections between the CIA and the Zulu Royal House. Mthethwa allegedly responded that Mogotsi should verify the information.

Source: Briefly News