Brown Mogotsi survived an alleged attempt on his life on Monday, 3 November 2025, in Vosloorus

Mogotsi has yet to open a case with the police, despite having promised to do so on Tuesday, 4 November 2025

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe noted that Mogotsi had failed to honour numerous appointments

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi has yet to open a case with the police following an alleged attempt on his life on Monday, 3 November 2025.

Mogotsi was travelling through Vosloorus at approximately 10 pm on Monday when his vehicle came under fire. The Chevrolet was struck with more than eight bullets.

Following the shooting, Mogotsi was encouraged to open a case but told police he was too traumatised at the time. He promised that he would report to the Vosloorus Police Station on Tuesday, 04 November 2025, to open a case, something he hasn’t done as yet.

Police confirm Mogotsi hasn’t responded to phone calls

Speaking to the media outside the station on Tuesday, South African Police Service (SAPS) Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, noted that Mogotsi was supposed to open a case.

“He said that he did not feel safe. He promised us that at around 8 o’clock this morning, he will present himself to the Vosloorus Police Station to open a case formally,” she said.

Mathe added that they were unable to reach Mogotsi since then, as he was not answering his phone. The Brigadier noted that it was not the first time Mogotsi failed to report to a police station despite promising to do so.

Mogotsi has not honoured a previous police appointment

Mathe also confirmed that Mogotsi had not honoured any of his appointments with the police since 16 October 2025. She explained that Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi opened a case of defeating the ends of justice, corruption and fraud, against Mogotsi, which resulted in the investigating team travelling to his place of business in Mahikeng.

Officers attempted to execute the search and seizure warrant for his gadgets, but Mogotsi indicated that he was not in the province at the time.

“He then made several promises to present himself before the investigating team so that we can execute that warrant. We can confirm that as of today, we are still waiting for him and his lawyers,” Mathe added.

She said Mogotsi also made another promise to meet with the investigating team on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, with regard to that case, and police were hoping that he would keep his word this time.

How did South Africans respond to the news?

Social media users responded with amusement to Mogotsi’s actions, sharing humorous reactions.

@LincolnLumbe joked:

“This is better than watching Generations.”

@vipkalombo said:

“The guy runs the police himself. He knows nothing will happen to him.”

@TheJustCaused suggested:

“He may even be in Mozambique already.”

@TheRock47868403 noted:

“Brown Mogotsi is the first man to move himself from victim to fugitive within a few hours.”

@217leeM added:

“Netflix, this will make for a real blockbuster.”

@Sifistaz asked:

“How did he leave the car there? Why wasn’t he arrested right there and then? What was he doing in Vosloorus?”

Madlanga Commission concerned about Mogotsi's safety

Briefly News reported that the Madlanga Commission was concerned over the safety of Mogotsi.

The commission's spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said they reached out to the businessman following the shooting.

The North West businessman is due to testify before the commission probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

