ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has reportedly filed an urgent application with the Pretoria High Court

This follows claims by Brown Mogotsi, who allegedly made serious allegations connecting Mbalula to a murder case

Mbalula is seeking a court order compelling Mogotsi to withdraw his statements, issue a public apology, and refrain from making any further allegations against him

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, has urgently turned to the Pretoria High Court, citing threats to his life after Brown Mogotsi allegedly accused him of involvement in the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Fikile Mbalula says his life is in danger.

Source: Twitter

Mbalula fears for his life

According to Sunday World, Mbalula asked that Mogotsi be ordered to withdraw his remarks, apologise publicly, and be barred from repeating the accusations. He said in his affidavit that the statements had endangered his safety, adding that they could provoke a misguided act of revenge from those close to Bozwana.

Mbalula argued that Mogotsi’s public remarks, made during several television interviews, were baseless and unsupported by any evidence. Mogotsi reportedly also claimed that Mbalula’s wife, Nozuko, was involved in a corrupt construction tender in the Free State. The secretary-general stated that these allegations have seriously damaged his reputation and personal dignity, leaving the public with the impression that he is both a murderer and a corrupt official.

He turned to the courts after an attempt to serve Mogotsi with a cease-and-desist letter failed, with Mogotsi reportedly untraceable at all his registered addresses in the North West. He said that Mogotsi acted with clear malice in making the Bozwana allegations, pointing out that others have been convicted for the murder and that the courts have previously cleared him of any involvement.

Fikile Mbalula insists that Mogotsi has no shred of evidence to support recent claims.

Source: Twitter

Killers of Bozwana received 30-year sentences

Mbalula said the convicted killers of Bozwana received 30-year sentences and that he had no disputes with the deceased. He added that he was never a suspect or witness in the case and had successfully challenged similar false claims in the past.

The ANC secretary-general also denied Mogotsi’s claims that he travelled abroad with former taxi boss Vusi Khekhe. He noted that Mogotsi had not reported these alleged crimes to the police, and that it shows the claims were made with malicious intent rather than genuine concern.

He warned that Mogotsi’s statements could influence more than a million ANC members and supporters to view him with suspicion. Mbalula said both he and his family continue to suffer reputational harm and sought court orders declaring the allegations defamatory and unlawful. He is also seeking R500,000 in damages, along with punitive costs against Mogotsi. Mogotsi has until Tuesday, 4 November 2025, to indicate whether he intends to oppose the application, with 18 November 2025 set as the deadline to file an answering affidavit.

