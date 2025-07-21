The African National Congress secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, commented on calls for Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside

This was after the public called on the suspended minister to step aside, per the laws of the ANC

Mbalula's views garnered criticism from South Africans who accused him and Mchunu of being hypocrites

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The African National Congress's Secretary-General Fikile Mbalukla said the step-aside rule does not apply to Senzo Mchunu, who was placed on special leave on 13 July 2025.

Mbaluola spoke on the sidelines of the party's National Working Committee's meeting in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 20 July to discuss the party's performance in the province. Mbalula said that the step-aside rule applies to members of the party who are criminally charged.

Mbalula acknowledged that Mchunu was placed on special leave. He said that Mchunu has an opportunity to state the side of the story. He said that it would be evaluated by a competent, independent judge. He referred to the Commission of Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa established to investigate the claims Mkhwanazi made.

What did Mbalula say about Mchunu?

Mbalula said Ramaphosa did the right thing when he placed him on leave and reiterated the ANC's support. He also said that the party had faith in the commission of inquiry.

What happened to Senzo Mchunu?

Mchunu was placed on special leave after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him of disbanding the province's Political Killings Task Team in December 2024. He also accused Sipbiya of colluding with Mchunu to disband the Task Team when National Commissioner Fannie Masemola was on leave.

Mkhwanazi also said Mchunu had ties to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and businessman Brown Mogotsi. Mchunu initially denied the allegations and later admitted that he knew Mogotsi. He said Mogotsi was a comrade and denied receiving anything from him.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their views.

Solly Palare said:

"I remember him defending the swimming pool and calling it a fire pool."

Vhavenda Mundalamo said:

"We no longer care. As long as the Titanic is sinking, we are fine."

Kabous Kabous said:

"These tsotsis look after each other well."

Bhekinkosi Mwelase said:

"The life of Cyril and his Phala Phala business depends on Mchunu."

Senamile Khoza said:

"Mbalula is right. Special leave from the government doesn't erase Mchunu's elected role in the ANC. The party must uphold its processes."

Mchunu speaks up after being placed on special leave

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu opened up after he was placed on special leave. He welcomed Ramaphosa's announcement.

Mchunu said that he would be allowed to tell his side of the story. He said it was unfair that he was being judged based on allegations.

