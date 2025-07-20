South Africans defended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu after reports surfaced that he and top cop General Shadrack Sibiya were on the Political Killings Task Team

This was after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused them of interfering with the work of the Task Team

Mchunu recently denied the allegations, and sources within the security cluster alleged that he was supposed to be cuffed

JOHANNESBURG — Netizens came to the defence of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu after allegations surfaced that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya were supposed to be investigated by the Political Killings Task Team, which KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused them of disbanding.

According to The Citizen, sources within the security cluster informed City Press that the Task Team was working on arresting Sibiya in November 2024, a month before it was disbanded. Members of the task team reportedly approached Gauteng and Mpumalanga prosecutors for an arrest warrant but were unsuccessful.

The task team also approached the director of public prosecutions for an arrest warrant against Mchunu and Sibiya, but were rejected because there was not enough evidence to have them arrested.

Mkhwanazi's allegations against Mchunu, Sibiya

Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July where he accused Sibiya and Mchunu of working together to disband the Political Killings Task Team while National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola was on leave. He also accused Mchunu of receiving financial support for his political ambitions from businessman Vuzimusi Cat Matlala, who was arrested for the attempted murder of socialite and actress Tebogo Thobejane.

What you need to know about Mchunu

What did South Africans say?

Some South Africans commenting on social media defended Mchunu.

Jongikhaya Ngcebetsha said:

"The question that should be asked is if the task team had enough evidence to arrest the minister and Sibiya. If they didn't, the team must have had an ulterior motive."

Fakisandla Mandela said:

"The task team's aggressive stance raises more questions than answers. Minister Mchunu has shown a willingness to cooperate, and the rush to implicate him seems more like political maneuvering than justice."

Faith Chamane said:

"There is no concrete evidence against Minister Mchunu. It's unjust to vilify someone without verified facts."

Ernest Rikhotso said:

"Police must do their job by arresting them, and they will prove themselves in court."

Deeman Mabuza said:

"Senzo Mchunu's track record speaks for itself. He is a principled leader who won't be derailed by rogue elements trying to derail reform efforts."

Mchunu opens up after he was placed on special leave

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu broke his silence after he was placed on special leave. He welcomed Ramaphosa's decision to appoint a commission of inquiry to investigate Mkhwanazi's allegations.

Mchunu said that it was fair for the commission to investigate the allegations. However, he added that it was unfair that he was judged on allegations alone.

