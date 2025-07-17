The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place Minister Mchunu on special leave

Malema claimed that Ramaphosa's decision is a delaying tactic to avoid taking action against his party member

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for his recent decision to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the recent claims made by General Mkhwanazi.

Julius Malema accuses President Cyril Ramaphosa of using a commission of inquiry to delay taking action.

Source: Getty Images

What did Malema say?

The EFF leader said that the establishment of a commission of inquiry is a delay tactic used by Ramaphosa to avoid taking action against Mchunu. Speaking during a by-election vote in his hometown of Seshego in Limpopo on Wednesday, 16 July, Malema said Mchunu should be investigated by police and the courts. He said that such allegations should not be investigated by a commission.

Malema said that a commission is used in the political sphere to delay and make people get tired, as it prolongs an issue. He said that the process of a commission is long and makes people lose interest. Due to its lengthy process, a person can thus avoid taking appropriate action against the accused.

Ramaphosa defends his decision

Ramaphosa clapped back on Wednesday, 16 July, in Parliament, saying he could not fire Mchunu based on allegations. He said that it is not true that a commission does not deliver results.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has recently ordered the establishment of two commissions of inquiry, with the latest one to probe claims of collusion and infiltration within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

This follows pressure over explosive claims made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. While critics have called for an immediate inquiry into Mkhwanazi’s allegations, Ramaphosa responded by stating that although the claims are serious, they remain untested.

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

Fikile Mbalula defends Mkhwanazi's uniform

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, defended Mkhwanazi's uniform, which he wore during the explosive press conference.

Mkhwanazi wore what some perceived to be a military uniform. Mbalula clarified that the uniform belonged to the special task force to which Mkhwanazi had been a member for years.

