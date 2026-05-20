The NAMPO festival turned heads with an impressive showcase of rare classic cars

A video shared online captured a special brand collaboration and the buzz it created on the ground.

Social media users reacted with excitement after seeing a unique vintage car display at the event.

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Freek is the owner of the car collection. Image: @yungearn

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video filmed at the NAMPO agricultural festival in Bothaville shows what is reportedly one of the largest privately owned collections of Nissan and Datsun vehicles outside Japan, featuring over 100 rare Japanese classics.

The video, posted by Yung Earn on 17 May 2026, shows a collaboration with Nissan South Africa, where he also saw heritage models and experienced test drives. He was then taken to a private collection owned by a local enthusiast with a deep passion for Japanese performance cars.

"Over 100 rare Japanese classics all owned by one man."

NAMPO featured one of the largest privately owned rare car collections. Image: @nampoharvestday/Instagram and @yungearn/TikTok

Source: UGC

What is NAMPO

NAMPO Harvest Day, hosted by Grain SA, is one of the biggest privately owned agricultural exhibitions in the southern hemisphere, held every year just outside Bothaville in the Free State. It started in 1967 on a farm near Bloemfontein with just 200 farmers and later moved permanently to NAMPO Park in 1974 as it grew in size.

Today, NAMPO brings together farmers and agricultural businesses in one place to showcase the latest farming technology, equipment, and services, while also giving producers access to experts and industry discussions. With over 750 exhibitors, it allows farmers to compare products and make informed decisions, and it. remains focused on serious agriculture rather than entertainment.

View the TikTok video below:

SA was impressed

Social media users reacted strongly on @yungearn's page to the footage, with many impressed by the scale of the collection. People shared their comments below.

Ittzsparks commented:

“Not one 200 sti”

Robbie wrote:

“I always knew there was a Plaasboer with a massive collection, somewhere there is one with a BMW collection also 😭”

Tebogo Matshediso said:

“Even Top Secret built GTR’s, stunning collection, Money can buy happiness 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩”

Something replied:

“bro I was at bothaville nampo event a few days ago 😭😭😭 I should've seen this 🔥”

Riaan Strydom exclaimed:

“If I am not mistaken, the skyline with the name Dezz on it is the same one that was at the Simola hillclimb in Knysna.”

Thembi and Gunna stated:

“Please just get me any car (automatic).”

alex said:

“My brother's friend's uncle”

tknoboy commented:

“Plaas boere on some next level shhhttt my bruh.”

#Smitty@21# added:

“saw you with 2 girls at Nampo on Wednesday 😁”

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Source: Briefly News