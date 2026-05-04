South Africa’s richest man, Johann Rupert, owns one of the most jaw-dropping car collections in the Southern Hemisphere. The Franschhoek Motor Museum on his L’Ormarins Estate houses over 220 vehicles, with 80 on display for visitors to see. Photos of the Western Cape museum show exactly what car lovers can expect to find inside.

Johann Rupert's Franschhoek Motor Museum is open to the public. Image: Benjamin William Pearce

Source: Facebook

The museum started as his father’s vision. Dr Anton Rupert opened the original Heidelberg Museum back in 1974 in the old Transvaal province. When British American Tobacco closed it down in 2003, Johann Rupert stepped in and saved the entire collection.

A world-class collection hiding in the Winelands

He relocated everything to his Franschhoek estate, and on 7 May 2007, the Franschhoek Motor Museum opened its doors to the public. Four dehumidified buildings spread across roughly 2,700 square metres now house the full collection. Vehicles rotate regularly, so no two visits look exactly the same.

The oldest piece dates back to 1898. Visitors can see a Beeston motor tricycle, a 1903 Ford Model A, and a 1915 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost all under one roof. Art Deco fans will find a stunning 1936 Auburn Speedster and a 1936 Cord 810 Convertible waiting for them.

The performance hall is where things get seriously exciting. A Ferrari Enzo, a Ferrari F40, a Ferrari F50, and a McLaren F1 all share floor space. A Pagani Huayra and a Porsche Carrera GT sit nearby, along with historic racing machines like the 1974 Tyrrell-Ford 007.

After exploring the cars, visitors can grab a bite at the on-site deli or hop on a tram to Anthonij Rupert Wines for a tasting. Nelson Mandela is among the famous names who have visited over the years.

See the pictures in the Facebook post here:

Source: Briefly News