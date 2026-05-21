A Gauteng man got the ultimate African wake-up call when he pulled back his curtains and found lions staring right back at him. Jared Flanagan, from Heidelberg, shared a Facebook video of the wild encounter on 18 May 2026, and Mzansi has not stopped talking about it since.

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The lion's reaction after noticing the man. Images: Jared Flanagan

Source: Facebook

The clip shows the moment one of the lions locked eyes with Flanagan through the glass. The big cat stretched up toward the window, pawing gently at the pane before eventually moving off with the rest of the pride.

Lions at the window? Only in Africa

Flanagan’s caption made it clear he was living his best African life. He described the moment with pure excitement, calling South Africa something special and signing off as the self-styled “Harvester.”

It is still unclear exactly where the sighting took place, but the vibe in the comments was unmistakably South African.

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Locals flooded the post with jokes, with many pointing out that it is currently winter. More than a few suggested Flanagan should have simply opened the window and let the lions inside to warm up.

The post has since taken on a life of its own, with South Africans sharing it across platforms and celebrating the kind of only-in-Africa moment that reminds people why this country gets under your skin.

Flanagan summed it up best himself: Africa is something else entirely.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

More lion encounters

A dramatic video captured the moment a man nearly lost his hand after a caged lioness lunged at him during a feeding session.

A group of tourists on a walking safari got the shock of their lives when they came face to face with a lion.

An agitated lion sent tourists at Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo scrambling for their safety, and South Africans online could not have been more delighted.

Source: Briefly News